FRANKLIN — Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and David Crockett had multiple medalists in Friday’s TSSAA individual wrestling championships at the Montgomery Bell Academy.
Three local grapplers — the Indians’ Max Norman at 145, the Hilltoppers’ Devon Medina at 195 pounds and the Pioneers’ Ethan Hylton at 152 — earned the right to compete for state titles Saturday.
Norman led the Dobyns-Bennett contingent by scoring a pinfall over Bradley Central’s Luke Belcher to advance to the Class AA 145 final. Garrett Crowder will be going for third place at 220 after winning by fall over Centennial’s Patrick Styblo in the consolation semifinals.
Alivia Ryan will be represent the D-B girls when she goes for fifth in the 100-pound division.
Medina scored a pin with six seconds to go in his quarterfinal win over Oakland’s Hayven Jenkins. He added more drama by winning in a tiebreaker over Siegel’s Connor Milhorn in the semifinals.
The Hilltoppers’ Stiles Miller will be wrestling for third at 106 after winning a major decision over Blackman’s Sebron Colson in the semifinals. Dylan Winters will wrestle for fifth at 126 and Ansley Reed will go for a third-place showing in the girls’ 120 class.
Three Crockett wrestlers secured a medal Friday in the Class A ranks. Hylton scored a major decision over Tullahoma’s Jerzy Hendrix in the 152 semifinal. He will square off with Greeneville’s Colin Dupill in the championship round.
Gabe Ferrell will shoot for bronze after taking a decision over Sam Bradley in the 195 consolation semifinals. Rance Horton will compete for fifth at 160.
Sullivan East will have two girls competing for fifth-place honors: Wachipi Hamelryck at 120 and Amelia Malcolm at 145.
Elizabethton’s Trenton Taylor will wrestle for fifth in the Class A heavyweight division. Sophia Perry will battle for fifth in the girls’ 132 class.