Three local boxers are about to get the opportunity to shine on a very big stage.
Ralph Lastrapes, Jordan Hensley and Kemper Johnson are scheduled to fight in the Southeast Region Golden Gloves championships from July 23-24 in Homewood, Alabama.
“For these guys, it’s going to be the biggest tournament of their careers,” said Kenny McDermott, coach at King’s Boxing and Fitness in Johnson City. “Kemp went to it last year and made it to the semifinals. We know what to expect so we have intentions of winning it and going to the nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
Each fighter has his own challenges.
Lastrapes, a 20-year-old southpaw, recently moved to Kingsport from Louisiana. He lacks the experience of the other two, but as a former state champion wrestler, he has plenty of athleticism. Lastrapes will be in the 189-pound weight class.
“He’s a phenomenal talent. But it’s going to be the first time he’s fighting three-minute rounds,” McDermott said. “That’s a big adjustment he’s got to make.
“Overall, he just needs more experience. When he goes in, he doesn’t give the other guy a chance to set anything up and that’s great. He comes ready to fight, but he needs to work a little more on his footwork and technique.”
Hensley, a 22-year-old from Johnson City who has been involved in the sport since he was a youth, will be in the 165-pound group. He has a long reach, which McDermott believes he can use to his advantage.
“He probably has the most pure talent of all the fighters,” McDermott said. “With Jordan, he has to be patient and keep the fight simple. He just needs to make sure he does what he needs to win the rounds. He can make the fight easy with his jab, his ability to dodge punches and counterpunch.”
Johnson, a 27-year-old from Johnson City, has dropped down from 165 pounds to fight in the 156-pound weight class. He lost a close 3-2 decision at a recent tournament in Cleveland that McDermott thought could have gone either way. However, his coach feels he needs to be busier in the bouts to leave no doubt.
“He’s a strong guy, always in shape, but I need to see a little more volume,” McDermott said. “It’s just go out there and throw the punches. That’s all he needs to do.”
The tournament isn’t just big for the fighters’ amateur careers. Each has a goal of turning pro, and the event offers a chance to be seen by top managers and promoters.
“It’s been a long time since this area has had three guys go to this tournament,” McDermott said. “If you can do well in the national Golden Gloves, you have the big-time promoters and managers try to sign you to fight on their cards. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for these guys to showcase their skills. You write your own ticket with this tournament.”