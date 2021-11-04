HENDERSONVILLE — Though there were two races at Thursday’s TSSAA Class AAA state cross country meet at Sanders Ferry Park, the girls stole the show — at least for the local scene.
The top 15 in each race earned all-state honors.
Dobyns-Bennett junior Autumn Headrick was the highest local finisher for either the girls or boys as she placed eighth overall with a time of 18:55.7 over the rolling 5-kilometer course.
“I’m just really happy because I did much better than last week,” Headrick said. “I felt like I redeemed myself. I’m glad I stuck it out because that felt awful.”
Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan, even though she didn’t feel the best during the race, capped off her stellar final go-round with a 14th place finish, running 19:07.6.
“I’m really happy with my finish and I just wanted to be all-state,” Duncan said. “I wasn’t feeling the best during my race, but the race ended up being good.
“It means a lot to go out with all-state honors my senior year. Considering last year and the year before, I’m happy with my race.”
Duncan and Headrick were neck-and-neck with a little over a kilometer to go, but Headrick was able to gut out a huge last mile to gain top-10 honors.
“I wanted to quit during that last mile, so I ran faster,” Headrick said. “I felt really awful and I really wanted to be done. Getting all-state means a lot because I felt so bad (at region) and I was able to push through to meet my goal.”
Daniel Boone junior Kamryn Wingfield was initially upset because she thought she got 16th and missed honors by an agonizing margin of less than a second.
Fortunately, when results were posted, she had nabbed the final all-state spot by three-tenths of a second.
“I thought I was 16th and that was pretty crushing to me. Last year, I finished 14th and had the race of my life,” Wingfield said. “This year, I crossed and I had everyone telling me that I was 16th and that hit me pretty hard.
“Then I got a phone call from (Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers) and he told me I was 15th. I’ve been praying a lot about this race to finish all-state again and my prayer was answered.”
She earned honors for the second straight season, a first for a Lady Trailblazer in the history of the program.
Another first on Thursday was West Ridge’s Cara Taylor, who was the first athlete from the new school to compete on the state level.
She finished 76th out of 206 runners with a time of 20:34.2.
“It’s really cool to represent West Ridge,” Taylor said. “I was hoping to make it to state this year, and I was surprised to be the first from the school since we’ve had some good teams.
“That first mile was so fast and I felt like I had to go fast not to get left behind. I’m really happy with my season and there’s not one race that I’m upset with. The team has been great.”
The top local team was David Crockett, which finished ninth with 252 points and was led by freshman Maggie Bellamy’s 23rd-place finish (19:22.3).
Science Hill finished 11th with 264 points while Boone was 15th with 352 points.
Siegel’s Kyra Hayes won the individual crown with a time of 18:05.3 thanks to good first three-fourths of the race.
Brentwood won the team title with 75 points as its first three runners all finished within the top 15. Farragut was second with 96.
ROUGH DAY FOR BOYS
The outcome of the boys race wasn't as good as that of the girls event.
Daniel Boone’s Bryson Lewis was the highest local finisher as he crossed the line in 22nd with a time of 16:21.6. He led the Trailblazers to a ninth-place team finish with 267 points.
D-B’s Dane Sullins had a solid finish, coming 42nd in 16:48.7 followed by Joe Neglia in 48th (16:56.7). The Indians were 15th as a team.
Boone’s Ashton Sheesley was 47th with a time of 16:56.6.
Science Hill finished 13th as a team and was led by Nick Daniel’s 56th-place finish (17:06.6).
Ravenwood’s Miles Ramer used a strong surge with a little over a kilometer to go to break away from the lead pack and take the individual crown with a new course record time of 15:10.3.
Hardin Valley easily repeated on the team side, amassing 71 points and out-distancing runner-up Siegel with 99 points.