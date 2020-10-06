MANCHESTER — Isabella van der Biest used her familiarity with Willow Brook Golf Club to vault to the top of Tuesday’s individual standings at the TSSAA Large Class Golf Championships.
The Dobyns-Bennett senior is even more familiar with her closest competitors for the state championship.
Van der Biest recorded seven birdies and three bogeys for an opening-round 4-under 68 and a two-stroke lead over Tennessee High’s Noelia Adkins. Also in the mix was Sullivan South’s Kara Carter, who sat in fourth place after an even-par 72.
Friendly rivals van der Biest and Carter were tickled to find out they would be paired together Tuesday.
“We were so happy about that,” van der Biest said. “We were having so much fun and before we went into the round, our dads were telling us to have fun playing alongside each other.”
The day was especially fun for van der Biest, who shot 35 on the front nine and 33 on the back.
After having problems with her alignment during a Monday practice round, she started to pick out targets for the opening round. She tried not to get too greedy on the flat, tight course.
“I was just hitting fairways and greens and playing smart,” van der Biest said. “I was picking a clear target. This course is so narrow, so you can’t be aggressive on it.”
Adkins led after the first nine holes, making three birdies and shooting 33. She closed the day at 2-under 70 to sit one stroke ahead of third-place Kendall Maynard of Clarksville.
Carter had a 40 on the front nine after some errant shots. She found a rhythm over the final nine holes, making four birdies to go out in 32.
“I birdied a par 3 and the next par 5, then I birdied the next par 5 and the next par 3,” Carter said. “I hit it closer to the hole and had more chances to make birdie on the back nine. I was hitting the ball more solid and it allowed me to take straight aim at the pins.”
Adkins' low score and sister Isabella's 2-over 74 put Tennessee High atop the team standings at even-par 144. The Lady Vikings were seven shots up on second-place Station Camp entering Wednesday's final round.
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Dobyns-Bennett boys were tied for sixth in the team competition, 17 strokes behind leader Farragut.
The Indians shot a 29-over 317, getting a low round of 5-over 77 from Zac Fletcher. Taylor Kilgore, Sam Barbour and William Karst each shot 80, and Ethan Lawson had an 81.
Tribe coach Michael Holt said the challenge now is how his team comes back in the final round.
“This doesn’t change that we’re one of the top eight teams in the state,” Holt said. “Things didn’t go our way, but I liked the way we battled today. We will learn a lot about ourselves (Wednesday). We are going to find out if we can puff that chest out, have pride and come play. I know the answer to that already. There’s something to play for and that’s why it’s 36 holes instead of 18.”
Science Hill’s John Cheek led the local contingent with a 2-over 74 that left him tied for 11th in the individual standings. His 14 pars were second only to the 15 by Clarksville's Aiden Baker.
Volunteer's Jon Wes Lovelace, the 2019 state runner-up, was tied for 21st at 4-over 76. Tennessee High's Jack Tickle was in a tie for 34th at 7-over 79.
Farragut's Lance Simpson and Dickson County's Jackson Herrington were tied atop the leaderboard at 5-under 67.