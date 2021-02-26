CHATTANOOGA — Dobyns-Bennett’s Tre Morissette and Jackson Hurt brought home the gold Friday night.
Competing in the TSSAA individual wrestling tournament at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Hurst was the 152-pound state champion and Morissette walked away with the 160-pound title.
It was the second straight title for both wrestlers and just the fourth and fifth in Indians’ history.
Morissette (38-1) proved too strong for the field. He had two pins and a technical fall to reach the finals before pinning Jefferson County’s Logan Fisher in just 1:38 in the championship.
Hurst (38-0) captured his championship with an impressive run. He won by technical fall, pin and a 7-2 decision to reach the title match, where he topped Clarksville’s Aidan Brenot with a 10-5 decision.
In the 132-pound class, D-B’s Brennan Watkins finished as state runner-up. Watkins (29-2) won three straight matches before losing a 7-2 decision in the finals to Cleveland’s Jackson Bradford.
Also on Friday, Tribe coach Wes Idlette was named the National Wrestling Coaches Association Tennessee Coach of the Year.
Here is a look at the other weight classes where Northeast Tennessee competitors earned victories.
106 — Science Hill Stiles Miller won a consolation-round match.
113 — Volunteer’s Evan Glass won a consolation-round match.
120 — D-B's Gavin Armstrong won a consolation-round match.
126 — Volunteer’s Ben Tucker won a round of 16 match and a consolation match.
132 — Science Hill’s Javelle Gillespie won a consolation-round match.
138 — David Crockett’s Ethan Hilton finished fourth. He lost in the semifinals, but won a consolation match before a third-place loss to Wilson Central’s Alan Fort.
145 — Science Hill’s Braxton Mann won a consolation-round match.
170 — D-B’s Clint Morissette took home a fourth-place finish. He lost in the quarterfinals before rallying for three consolation wins to reach the third-place match, where Mt. Juliet’s Anthony Pyron took a 13-8 decision.
182 — David Crockett’s Gabe Ferrell won a pair of consolation-round matches.
195 — D-B’s Garrett Crowder won a consolation-round match.
285 — Science Hill’s Keimel Redford won a round of 16 match.