Dobyns-Bennett's Tre Morrisette, shown here in the region tournament, earned his second straight individual state title Friday.

 Jeff Birchfield

CHATTANOOGA — Dobyns-Bennett’s Tre Morissette and Jackson Hurt brought home the gold Friday night.

Competing in the TSSAA individual wrestling tournament at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Hurst was the 152-pound state champion and Morissette walked away with the 160-pound title.

It was the second straight title for both wrestlers and just the fourth and fifth in Indians’ history.

Morissette (38-1) proved too strong for the field. He had two pins and a technical fall to reach the finals before pinning Jefferson County’s Logan Fisher in just 1:38 in the championship.

Hurst (38-0) captured his championship with an impressive run. He won by technical fall, pin and a 7-2 decision to reach the title match, where he topped Clarksville’s Aidan Brenot with a 10-5 decision.

In the 132-pound class, D-B’s Brennan Watkins finished as state runner-up. Watkins (29-2) won three straight matches before losing a 7-2 decision in the finals to Cleveland’s Jackson Bradford.

Also on Friday, Tribe coach Wes Idlette was named the National Wrestling Coaches Association Tennessee Coach of the Year.

Here is a look at the other weight classes where Northeast Tennessee competitors earned victories.

106 — Science Hill Stiles Miller won a consolation-round match.

113 — Volunteer’s Evan Glass won a consolation-round match.

120 — D-B's Gavin Armstrong won a consolation-round match.

126 — Volunteer’s Ben Tucker won a round of 16 match and a consolation match.

132 — Science Hill’s Javelle Gillespie won a consolation-round match.

138 — David Crockett’s Ethan Hilton finished fourth. He lost in the semifinals, but won a consolation match before a third-place loss to Wilson Central’s Alan Fort.

145 — Science Hill’s Braxton Mann won a consolation-round match.

170 — D-B’s Clint Morissette took home a fourth-place finish. He lost in the quarterfinals before rallying for three consolation wins to reach the third-place match, where Mt. Juliet’s Anthony Pyron took a 13-8 decision.

182 — David Crockett’s Gabe Ferrell won a pair of consolation-round matches.

195 — D-B’s Garrett Crowder won a consolation-round match.

285 — Science Hill’s Keimel Redford won a round of 16 match.