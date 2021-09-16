KINGSPORT — A wake-up call of sorts three weeks ago figured prominently into Dobyns-Bennett's 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 volleyball sweep of David Crockett at the Buck VanHuss Dome on Thursday night.
The Lady Indians dropped the first two sets at Crockett back on Aug. 26 before recovering for a tough win over their Big 5 Conference counterpart.
The rematch on Senior Night for the Lady Tribe wasn't nearly as close.
"Oh yeah, they came out and definitely put it to us at their place," said second-year head coach Tricia Dygert, in her 10th season in the D-B program. "We were not prepared and they won those first two sets.
"We knew coming in tonight that we had to have energy and bring it, especially being Senior Night. We wanted to play for our seniors and dedicate this game to them. You could see how well the girls all supported each other out there."
Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel tipped his hat to D-B (16-12, 5-2), but thought his Lady Pioneers (2-7, 1-5) were hardly on top of their game.
"When we played them at our place, we did what we needed to do and game-planned well," the second-year mentor said. "Tonight we didn't follow that same game plan and execute at the same level as when we lost to them in 5 sets."
SENIOR LEADERSHIP
As one might expect on such a night, a senior led the Tribe to this victory.
Whitley Maupin turned in a big game with 13 kills and 17 digs, but the standout received excellent support from a trio of juniors.
Dakota Vaiese supplied her front line with 14 assists for starters. In addition, Rachel Falin turned up 12 digs and Riley Brandon threw down nine kills.
CROCKETT STATS
The Pioneers were led statistically by senior Kylee Coggins, who recorded 11 assists and six digs. Callie Butler produced a team-high four kills, while Nora Walters had three kills and four blocks. Ashlyn Dulaney added nine digs.