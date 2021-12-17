KINGSPORT — The fellas from old Douglass High School would be proud of the way the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team got it done Friday night.
Wearing the former school's powder-blue and gold colors with "Tigers" across its jerseys, D-B outplayed Science Hill when it mattered most, scoring a 55-48 win in an early-season Big 5 Conference showdown at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Hilltoppers honored old Langston High and wore the royal blue and dark gold colors of the Golden Tigers, who concluded their rivalry with Douglass in 1965.
The Indians (8-3, 1-0) overcame a frightening start to gain this win, drawing even by halftime and then taking it to the Hilltoppers over the final 16 minutes.
"Hats off to Dobyns-Bennett," Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip allowed. "They were the better team the last two quarters. We made too many turnovers in the second half and we simply did not execute."
The Indians were basically awful over the first seven minutes, missing 11 of their first 12 shots and committing three early turnovers to trail 13-5.
"There was a lot of energy in the building, you know ... Douglass night and Science Hill's in town," Tribe coach Chris Poore said. "The guys were fired up and we just had to settle down and play some basketball.
"We had some guys make some plays and I thought Carter (Metz) got started early, which really helped calm our nerves."
GUARDS DELIVER
Poore's three-headed guard lineup of Metz, Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump helped turn the game for the Indians.
Stump kept D-B within shouting distance with seven early points before Gillespie and Metz got it going in timely fashion as the Tribe inched back.
The hustling Gillespie scored all 10 of his points in the second period, including a rainbow 3-point bomb to tie the game at 30 at the halftime buzzer.
Metz, a transfer from Cherokee who averaged 21 points an outing last season, produced four buckets in the second quarter in a variety of ways.
"He's good and I was glad to see it," Poore said. "He's been reserved for us and we really want him to break out of that shell. Tonight was a good step forward."
A 6-foot senior with ample game, Metz is glad to make a difference at D-B.
"It's been a blessing, from the coaching staff to all the players," said Metz, who led all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor. "They've all welcomed me with open arms and it's been life-changing for sure.
"I'm just playing with the team and playing my role. The shots were coming to me, so I was taking them. I'm really happy to help us win this one."
HALE TAKES OVER
Malachi Hale, the mainstay of this D-B unit, helped carry the Tribe to the promised land, scoring 12 of his 15 points after intermission.
"Malachi does a lot for us,'' Poore said. "In the biggest games he steps up in the biggest roles. He did it on both ends for us tonight."
A powerful 6-4 senior with finesse, Hale also provided shutdown defense on 'Toppers standout Jamar Livingston, who scored 16 points but was quiet after his three-point play gave Science Hill its last lead at 38-37 with 2:36 left in the third.
Hale provided two three-point plays, hit a 15-foot jumper and scored twice in transition — including a fast-break dunk — to carry D-B home.
Not to be forgotten, sixth man McKinley Tincher hit a key 3-point shot as the Indians overcame their 38-37 deficit to lead 46-38 heading into the final frame.
"He (Tincher) hit a huge shot and he brings it defensively," Poore said. "I love putting him in the game in our first rotation and he handles that role very well."
NOT ENOUGH OFFENSE
Keynan Cutlip scored 15 points, but it wasn't enough for Science Hill (8-2, 0-1).
"Ultimately, Keynan and Jamar both have to play better," Coach Cutlip said.