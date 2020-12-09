KINGSPORT — A 12-0 spurt to open the game was the difference for the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team in Tuesday night’s 79-67 nonconference win over Hampton inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Indians placed six players in double-figure scoring, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 16 points and Malachi Hale’s 15. Jahson Dennis threw in 12, McKinley Tincher contributed 11, and Jack Browder and Brady Stump each had 10.
The Tribe shot 30-for-65 from the field and forced 26 Hampton turnovers. The Indians did not have a sparkling night from the charity stripe, netting only 13 of 23 shots.
“I was excited to come out and be very aggressive offensively,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “I thought we executed and got them back on their heels a little bit at the start. They did a very good job of coming back at us and we didn’t adjust too well.
“They took a lot of charges, leaving our feet and making some undisciplined plays. They’re a very physical team with the style they play,” he added, “and that’s why they win a lot of basketball games.”
Hampton had 15 players see action and 14 of them scored. Only Conor Jones finished with double digits, netting 12.
Coach Ned Smith said his outfit played well after the opening three-plus minutes. The ’Dawgs drew as close as six points near the end of the third quarter, but D-B pushed it back out to 14 with a quick run.
“We’ve got to come ready to play and we can’t go down 12-0 to start,” Smith said. “Our kids battled and never quit. We played 14 kids and every one of them played hard.
“We came over here and I thought we got better. Kingsport has a good team and they’re very well coached.”
Hampton actually shot better from the field, going 21-for-40, and from the free throw line, finishing 20-for-29, than the Tribe.
“We’ve played a lot of tough teams over at Sullivan East,” Smith noted. “We’re playing AA and AAA schools. We’re trying to get better and we’ll be ready for our conference when it starts.”
Up next for Poore’s squad is the Roundball in the Hall tournament this weekend in Johnson City. D-B will play Farragut — coached by former Tennessee Volunteer Jon Higgins — in one of the first games.
“We’re getting into a stretch in our schedule where we have some very difficult games,” Poore said. “If we can navigate that and come out on top, we’re going to be a really good basketball team. This will test us to see what we really have.”
LADY INDIANS DOMINATE
The Lady Indians scored 12 unanswered points in the middle of the opening quarter, grabbing a 19-7 advantage, on their way to a 63-23 victory.
D-B started to heat up from the perimeter in the second and outscored Hampton 25-5, making six shots from distance.
Olivia Doran had a big night for the Lady Indians, tallying 14 points. She made four shots from long distance.
“This was a night that (Olivia) had been needing and wanting,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We’ve been waiting for it, too. For her to come out and ball like that, it was good for us and us. It doesn’t take much for her to get confidence and we’re really happy with that.”
Jabrea Johnson chipped in 11 as well. The Tribe defense played brilliantly throughout the evening, but most notably in the fourth, holding Hampton scoreless.
“I was very happy with our bench tonight,” Francis said. “We played a few kids tonight that probably weren’t expecting to play.
“We hang our hat defensively. That’s alway been my focus as a coach and teams always shoot the ball lower percentage against us and we take pride in that.”
Madison McClain had a team-high eight points for Hampton.