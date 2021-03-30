KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett baseball team got off to a fast start and pulled away late in the first game of Tuesday’s Big 7 Conference doubleheader with Cherokee.
The Indians used a seven-run sixth inning to put the finishing touches on a 16-5 win in the opener.
In the second game, D-B Jake Timbes threw a five-inning no-hitter en route to a 14-0 win that completed the sweep.
GAME 1
Jack Browder went 3-for-3, two singles and a triple, and Sam Ritz, Tanner Kilgore and Gage Hensley each had three RBIs for the Tribe.
D-B rapped out 11 hits and drew nine walks.
Hensley was credited with the win after going five innings and striking out eight. He pitched a rare immaculate inning in the third — striking all three batters on just nine pitches, all for strikes — and didn't allow a baserunner through 3 1/3 innings.
“Gage was really good in the first three innings, but during those long innings, we need to make sure we’re throwing a little bit just to stay warm,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said.
Timbes also had a pair of RBIs thanks to a hit by pitch and a double in the fourth inning.
“Our at-bats were good and we made them make some plays,” Wagner said. “That’s what we do. We haven’t been doing that, but we’re going to start doing that.
“We’re aggressive and we had several bunts for hits today, so that was a good thing.”
The Chiefs made the game interesting by scoring four runs, all unearned, in the fifth.
Parker Bailey, who ruined Hensley's bid for a perfect game by drawing a walk in the fourth, broke up the no-hit bid with an RBI single in the fifth.
Peyton Bledsoe and Matt Newton accounted for the other two Cherokee hits and Bledsoe drove in two runs.
GAME 2
Timbes dazzled, recording the five-inning no-no on only 62 pitches and striking out 12.
The lone blemish on the scoresheet came when Cameron Seals drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the third. He ended up being stranded at second base.
“A lot of the work from preseason is paying off,” he said. “I felt really locked in today with the curveball, fastball, and I even dropped in a couple of changeups today, which isn’t really my thing. I’m starting to implement that more in my game.
“I was upset that I walked that guy, but at the end of the day, 12 strikeouts, a no-hitter through five innings is a pretty solid day.”
“Jake was outstanding,” Wagner said. “That was as good as I’ve seen him all year. If it’s going to be a lot of strikeouts, we need to make sure he’s not getting deep into counts and throwing a lot of pitches.”
The Indians hammered out seven hits. Brady Stump finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Hensley drew two walks in his only plate appearances and ended up with two RBIs.
“When we’d get two strikes on us and we’d have a runner at third base, we’d at least put it in play,” Wagner said. “That’s something we didn’t do in the first two conference series we had this year. After the first game, if you win by 10, it’s easy to go out the second game and come out flat. We took care of business tonight.”