JOHNSON CITY — In a stunning reversal of fortune, Dobyns-Bennett scored three goals in three minutes early in the second half to down rival Science Hill 3-0 in the Region 1-4A boys soccer final on Thursday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
The Indians (17-1-3) had to not only overcome a Hilltoppers squad that had beaten them 2-1 last week in the District 1 tournament finals, by they also had to wait out a nearly two-hour lightning delay just before halftime.
Next up, D-B will host Region 2 runner-up Knox West on Saturday while Science Hill (13-7-2) must travel to take on Bearden. The Bulldogs beat West 1-0 in their final.
A highly entertaining first half saw Science Hill have multiple chances to take the early advantage. But D-B’s defense stood its ground. And Science Hill ultimately paid dearly for coming up short in the first half.
With 8 minutes to go in the first half, the sky was filled with lightning and play was halted. When the game finally resumed, it was the Indians who went on a rampage.
Just three minutes into the second half, Maddox DeVinney took a through ball from Wyatt Arrowood and beat two Science Hill defenders before sliding a ball past goalkeeper Kieran Yra for a 1-0 lead.
One minute later, DeVinney moved to his left across the penalty area and got off a quick shot with his left foot that rocketed into the back of the net.
“We found a way to score,” said DeVinney.
“I don’t think their keeper was expecting me to shoot with my left foot. I made the quick turn and got it past him. What a feeling.”
Not done yet, the Indians stuck the knife in when Grayson Hammond launched a corner kick that Lucas Park headed into the Hilltoppers’ goal giving D-B what became an insurmountable 3-0 advantage with 32 minutes to play.
Stunningly, D-B had scored on each of its first three shots on goal of the second half.
The rest of the half was an uphill battle for the Hilltoppers, and they could never mount an effective comeback.
“When you don’t put away your chances, you screw yourself over and over,” said Science Hill coach David Strickland after seeing his team come up empty after seven first-half shots on goal.
“D-B came out after the half and outplayed us,” added Strickland. “They buried their chances. We were poor and it’s all our fault.”
“We changed up our formation after halftime,” said D-B coach Tom LaGuardia. “We put four guys in the back. We gave up something in midfield, but it did allow us to push our wings forward and that helped us put more pressure up front.
“Credit to Maddox (DeVinney) and the guys for taking full advantage of our opportunities.”