KINGSPORT — Zane Whitson has had a strange vantage point to witness most of this boys basketball season, and now the senior is certainly happy to be a part of it all again with the Big 7 Conference champion Dobyns-Bennett Indians.
The Tribe (20-4, 11-1) earned the outright league title Saturday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome, turning in a machine-like effort in a 90-39 rout of Cherokee.
Whitson, in his second game back since breaking his arm in December, did not score, but he was right in the middle of a merry-go-round that saw six players reach double figures against the outmanned Chiefs (4-13, 3-9).
The 6-foot-2 floor leader had an uncomfortable bird’s-eye view in January, but he came to marvel at the offensive abilities of so many of his teammates.
“Whenever you sit over there (on the bench) and watch, you realize just how many athletes we truly have on this team,” the point guard said. “I mean, everybody on the court can go make a play every time.
“It’s so exciting because you don’t have to worry about who you need to get the ball to in particular, because anybody can make a play at a given time. And that really takes a lot of work off of me because I’m not the scorer ... I’m more of a hustle guy and an assist guy. It all works very well out there together.”
The scorers were aplenty in this one: Jack Browder 17, McKinley Tincher 16, Brady Stump 15, Jonavan Gillespie 14, Malachi Hale 13 and Jahson Dennis 10.
The Indians buried a whopping 15 shots from outside the 3-point arc, Tincher and Gillespie each making four, Browder and Stump both netting three.
D-B was relentless in its dominance, gaining leads of 10-2, 22-6, 31-10, 42-10, 50-13, 61-16 and 71-22 before calling off the dogs with five minutes still left in the third quarter.
In the first half, which ended with the Indians up by a 54-15 count, D-B made 20 of 28 shots from the floor (71.4%) and committed just four turnovers.
Whitson, who quarterbacked the Tribe football team, wasted no time in making his presence felt despite not scoring, delivering on the game’s first possession a perfect lob pass that Dennis threw down for a thunderous, two-hand slam.
“I’m a leader and that’s the way I look at it,” Whitson said. “That’s the way I want to act whenever I’m around and that’s the way I want to act anywhere I am, even if nobody’s looking.
“I think they all have a lot of trust in me, and I think we all trust each other.”
Cherokee was led by the 11-point game of Carter Metz.
The District 1-AAA tournament begins this week, and the Indians will play at home throughout and for the remainder of its season.
LADY INDIANS IN STRIDE
Coming off Friday’s 19-point statement win at league champion Science Hill, D-B’s girls needed eight minutes of play to shake off a possible hangover before getting it together to blow out the Lady Chiefs.
The Lady Indians (15-8, 10-2) gained command with a 22-8 second-quarter burst to lead 29-14 at halftime, and they were never threatened again.
“I feel like we might really be coming around and getting it together at the right time,” veteran D-B coach Bill Francis said. “Of course, we played well to get that win last night, but I thought we played good ball tonight as well.”
The Tribe, the No. 2 seed for the district tournament, was powered by the 12-point game of Jabrea Johnson and the 11-point outing of Jaden Potts. For the third straight outing, Elle Francis hit three 3s to score nine points.
Samantha Tilson tallied 10 points to pace Cherokee (6-11, 4-8), which finished in a three-way tie for fourth place with Tennessee High and Volunteer.