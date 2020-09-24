BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dobyns-Bennett’s girls soccer team has Oct. 8 circled on its calendar, but coach Tony Weaver knows his Lady Indians have games to take care of before thinking about that rematch with Science Hill.
D-B (9-3, 4-1 District 1-AAA) — coming off Tuesday’s league loss at Science Hill — took care of business Thursday against Tennessee High (4-5, 1-3) with a 4-0 victory at the Stone Castle.
“We had to have it,” Weaver said of Thursday’s match. “I told the girls to even have a shot at the district title we had to win this one. And we’ve got to win the next two (league games) against Crockett (on Tuesday) and against Boone (Oct. 6) and then we’ll have a shot against Science Hill. That’s all we can ask right now.
“But if we don’t win this one and the next two, we don’t have a shot at it. We’re just going to take them one at a time and see what happens at the end.”
PICKUP PROVIDES SPARK
Playing in a steady rain, both teams seemed to struggle in the first half.
The only goal of the opening half came at the 19:21 mark when junior Macee Pickup put D-B up 1-0. Pickup also sparked the Lady Indians in the second half when she scored her second goal about two minutes out of intermission.
“We started off a little slow, but I think we really picked it up in the second half,” Pickup said. “We really wanted to stay (in the hunt) for the district championship, so we really worked together in the second half.”
The junior said the disappointing loss to the Lady Hilltoppers dialed up the Lady Indians’ motivation.
“We always want to win, but we’ve really got our eyes on the prize looking for the win against Science Hill,” Pickup said.
TWO MORE FOR INSURANCE
Pickup also figured in the Tribe’s third score by assisting on a goal by Anna Kate Breeding. The assist came via a nearly perfect crossing pass to Breeding, who drilled the ball into the net from the front of the goal.
“We work on that a lot in practice and it was just such great timing with A.K. She was just right there to get it. It was just perfect timing,” Pickup said.
D-B tacked on another insurance goal with just over three minutes to play when Annabeth Parker took a pass from Tayla Holt and delivered a shot that bounced around in front of the goal and into the net.
“They create a lot of chances, but we had some bad hops and a couple of little mistakes that cost us with goals,” Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said. “I was pleased with the effort.”
Ellie Nash made six saves and recorded the shutout in goal for the Tribe.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in league action Tuesday when D-B hosts David Crockett and Tennessee High plays at home against Science Hill.