KINGSPORT — On the soccer pitch, David Crockett has proven to be a pesky puzzle to solve for Dobyns-Bennett. Thursday night at Indian Highland Park, the Indians finally put all the pieces together and rallied for an important 7-1 District 1-AAA victory.
Senior captain Maddox DeVinney led the Indians’ attack with four goals.
D-B (12-0-3, 4-0-2) found itself at an early 1-0 disadvantage after the Pioneers’ Diego Cook scored on a poorly played ball by the Indians’ defense in the 15th minute.
Prior to Thursday’s match, Crockett (11-5-1, 3-3-1), was the only team that D-B had not scored on this season. Earlier in the year, the two sides had played to a 0-0 draw.
Indians’ sophomore midfielder Camden Honaker broke the scoring drought in the 35th minute with a brilliant goal. Honaker slid across the top of the penalty area and fired a shot back against the grain, where it slipped past Crockett goalkeeper Alan Galvin and found net.
Three minutes later, DeVinney notched the first of his goals off a header assist from Lucas Park. That allowed the Tribe to hold a much needed 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
“We did what we needed to do by gaining the early lead,” said Crockett coach Chris Kudera. “But allowing them to score two goals in the final five minutes of the half just deflated us.”
Realizing what a precarious situation they were still in, the Indians pressed the issue to open the final 40 minutes of play.
Park scored in the 52nd minute to up D-B’s lead to 3-1.
“A 3-1 lead is very dangerous with a team like Crockett,” said DeVinney. “We knew we had to keep pressing.”
Grayson Cunningham gave the Indians more cushion when he lofted a free kick from just inside midfield that went through Galvin’s hands and into the net for a 4-1 advantage.
Crockett was then forced to push attackers forward and DeVinney pounced. He put D-B up 5-1 in the 77th minute and tallied two more goals in the final minute of play.
“The way Crockett defends has been a challenge for us,” said DeVinney. “But we found a way around it and got the win we needed.”
With two games left in the regular season, D-B coach Tom LaGuardia was pleased with the outcome of this contest.
“The guys showed resilience tonight,” said LaGuardia. “I’m proud of the way they responded when we got down. It sets us up for the challenges we face as the season winds down.”