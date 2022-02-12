GATE CITY — Fans attending homecoming on Saturday night at the Gate City Middle School gymnasium had an early night.
The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team hit its first six seven shots and never looked back in a 82-30 drubbing of interstate rival Gate City.
The Indians (24-5) hung 59 points on the board, shot an eye-popping 24-for-38 from the field and held a healthy 34-point lead at the break.
“I was pleased with our effort in the first half. I thought we shared the ball really well,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “I was joking with Brady (Stump) that I didn’t know how many assists he had because he was getting everybody involved.
“The speed that he plays with pushing the ball and the way our guys sprint, it makes things really difficult for other teams.”
It's believed that Saturday’s loss was Gate City's largest margin of defeat at home since moving into the middle school gym in 1989.
Kingsport ended the game 35-for-62 from the field. Carter Metz led the way with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting.
“We have a lot of guys that can stroke it and we showed some of that tonight,” Poore said. “Our guys are looking for the extra pass.”
The scoring sheet for the Model City crew was spread out. Malachi Hale and Jonavan Gillespie each finished with 12 points, McKinley Tincher notched 10 and five others scored. Every D-Bplayer available saw action during the game.
The Indians' defense — especially in the second half — was stellar. They forced 17 turnovers and held the Blue Devils (10-11) without a field goal in the second half. Gate City shot 0-for-22 from the field after intermission.
Gate City finished a woeful 10-for-46 from the field and only Ryan Jessee hit double digits, finishing with 10. Usual leading scorer Eli McMurray is out for the foreseeable future with a broken finger.
“Give Dobyns-Bennett a lot of credit,” Gate City first-year head coach John-Reed Barnes said. “I told our guys that they’re a really good high school basketball team and maybe one of the better ones we’ve seen in this area in a while.
“At any given moment, they’ve got five guys on the floor that can shoot it, drive it or kick it to someone. They’re really good.”
The second season begins next week for both teams.
D-B enters the District 1-4A as the top seed and will host the winner between West Ridge and David Crockett on Thursday.
“I feel like we’ve been playing as good as we have all year,” Poore said. “We’ve been progressively getting better. We’re doing a better job of covering up our weaknesses.
“I really like where we’re starting. We’ve done everything we’re supposed to with setting up ourselves with home court and a No. 1 seed.”
Gate City hosts Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 tournament Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us because we don’t have Eli,” Barnes said. “He’s a great kid and a great player, but it’s next man up. If we compete on the defensive end of the floor, then I don’t think there’s anybody in our league or region that we can’t play with.”