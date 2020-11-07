KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett opened up the playbook and used about all of it Friday to hold off an explosive Cleveland squad in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs.
Led by Zane Whitson’s 171-yard, three-touchdown passing night and Tyler Tesnear’s 171-yard, one-touchdown rushing game, the Indians (9-2) answered each big play from Cleveland in a 42-35 win over the Blue Raiders (5-6) at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Dobyns-Bennett will host McMinn County on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in a second-round contest.
TWO DIFFERENT GAMES
The teams stayed close throughout, but they did it different ways. D-B used solid scoring drives for most of its points. Cleveland relied on the big play.
Six Tribe players had carries in the game, though Tesnear and Phillip Armitage shouldered the heaviest load on the ground.
Tesnear rushed 16 times for his 171 yards and TD, and Armitage racked up 111 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
In addition to connecting with three receivers — Hayden Sherer, Braden Marshall and Gage Hensley — for passing scores, Whitson also ran for a TD. In all, seven Tribe players had receptions from Whitson.
“That’s a good team and they’ve got real good athletes, but we rose to the occasion and we did our job and that’s why we put up the win tonight,” Whitson said. “We’ve got a bunch of weapons out there and they really got open tonight. All my job was to throw it to them, and they’re the ones who have to make the play. That’s what they did tonight. I was so happy and proud of them.
“It’s playoff time, so the whole playbook is open. The coaches made great calls. It’s a good moment in Kingsport right now.”
CLOSE ALL THE WAY
D-B went up 14-0 with scores on its first two possessions. Whitson connected with Sherer on a 15-yard TD pass and then found Marshall down the middle of the field for a 41-yard scoring pass.
Cleveland answered on the final play of the opening quarter, getting a 70-yard touchdown pass play from Drew Lambert to Destun Thomas to cut the Tribe lead to 14-7.
The Lambert-to-Thomas connection was the first of their three scoring combinations on the night.
The Indians pushed ahead 20-7 with 7:19 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard run from Whitson. Cleveland answered immediately, however, when Kley McGowan returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.
The Blue Raiders took their only lead of the game at the 8:34 mark of the third quarter when Lambert found Thomas for an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap an eight-play, 89-yard drive. Lawson Dale’s PAT kick put Cleveland ahead 21-20.
On its next possession, D-B countered with a 61-yard, seven-play drive capped by Tesnear’s 5-yard run. The 2-point conversion — a pass from Whitson to Jonavan Gillespie — put the Tribe ahead 28-21.
“Our (offensive) line was on fire tonight. They opened up some big holes and that made it easier for me to get into the secondary,” Tesnear said.
FOURTH-QUARTER RALLY
Cleveland tied the game at 28 just nine seconds into the fourth quarter with the third Lambert-to-Thomas scoring play, this one for 34 yards.
D-B marched right back down the field and Hensley hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season, a 40-yard pass play. Titan Thomas’ PAT put the Indians up 35-28.
After the Tribe defense forced a Cleveland punt, D-B moved the ball 65 yards and went ahead 42-28 on a 19-yard touchdown run from Armitage.
Cleveland cut the lead again, this time to 42-35, with an 11-yard pass from Lambert to McGowan with 1:15 left to play.
The Blue Raiders attempted an onside kick, but the kick went out of bounds. The Tribe ran out the clock to move on to the second round.