KINGSPORT — Having at least a half-dozen players who can score should keep the Dobyns-Bennett boys in good shape this basketball season.
D-B flashed its offensive depth Tuesday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome, placing four players in double figures to produce a difficult, 70-61 nonconference win over tough Greeneville.
Malachi Hale led the winners with a 20-point effort, but he was just a part of the story.
Jonavan Gillespie drained three 3-point jumpers and finished with 16 points and Cherokee transfer Carter Metz was right there as well with 14. Jack Browder battled on offensive boards and kicked in 10 points for coach Chris Poore.
“We’ve just got to move the ball around and play as a team,” Hale said. “We want to get the ball to the open man if we can.”
A 6-foot-4 senior who has moved into more of a pivot role with the graduation of Jahson Dennis, Hale outplayed 6-4 Greeneville middle man Terry Grove.
“I think I played pretty strong inside,” said Hale, a small forward last season. “Coach told me to be active on every play and I did pretty good on that.
“I got boards, I scored the ball and I got some other people involved also.”
Hale scored on power moves or on the offensive glass four times in two minutes late in the second quarter, helping the Tribe to a 37-30 lead at intermission.
But Greeneville didn’t make it easy. Outstanding senior guard Jakobi Gillespie — Jonavan’s cousin — brought the Greene Devils back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to a 57-55 advantage with 4:42 left in the game.
Brady Stump nailed one of the Tribe’s seven 3-point bombs and then added a pair of free throws, helping D-B to regain a 60-57 edge it would not surrender.
Browder and Hale both scored in the lane to push D-B’s lead to 64-57, and the Indians finished it off by hitting 6 of 6 free throws down the stretch.
Jakobi Gillespie led Greeneville (5-3) with 22 points but was not a factor late.
“We tried to deny him the ball and help on him defensively as much as possible,” Hale said of the lightning-quick guard.
Reid Satterfield scored 17 points for Greeneville, which hit 10 3-pointers. Grove added a dozen points.
The Greene Devils were coming off a 75-70 win over Science Hill last Saturday.
LADY GREENE DEVILS PULL AWAY
The youthful D-B girls turned in a terrific first half, but the Lady Greene Devils dominated the third quarter in a 64-46 victory.
D-B managed just one bucket in the third period, allowing Greeneville (10-1) to run out to a 47-32 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Lauren Bailey scored 14 points, Chloe Marsh 11 and Delana Debusk and Grace Haye 10 apiece for Greeneville.
The Lady Indians (4-6) got a 13-point game from veteran Olivia Doran and an 11-point outing from Caroline Hill.
D-B made seven 3s, two each by Doran, Hill and Peyton Moore. Moore finished with nine points.