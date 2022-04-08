KINGSPORT — Dogwood winter swept across Indian Highland Park Friday night in the form of brutal winds and punishing rain. Despite the conditions, nothing could dampen the outstanding play in the annual Jon Metcalf Highland Soccer Cup hosted by Dobyns-Bennett.
Lucas Park and Maddox DeVinney each scored a pair of goals as the Indians downed Knoxville Catholic 4-3 in the nightcap.
Morristown West and Gatlinburg-Pittman played to a 1-1 draw in the opener with the Trojans earning a bonus point by winning the shootout 4-2 on penalty kicks.
D-B (7-0-1) takes on the Highlanders (2-3-1) today at 4 p.m. followed by Catholic (7-3-1) meeting M-West (3-0-1) at 6 p.m.
With a cold rain moving sideways across the pitch, D-B wasted little time establishing its intent. Park scored in the second minute from an assist by DeVinney.
Two minutes later, DeVinney made the score 2-0 with an assist from Eric McReynolds.
“Our goal from the start was to push the ball forward to Maddox and let him set the tone,” said Park. “His assists were great tonight.”
The Irish regrouped and got on the board in the 21st minute when Mario Rivera blasted a shot into the back of the Indians’ net.
Park again gave D-B a two-goal advantage in the 34th minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the Catholic goalmouth and pushed it across the line.
In the final minute of the first half, Rivera brought the Irish back, narrowing the deficit to 3-2, when he converted off a cross from a corner kick.
Devinney scored what proved to be the game winner just four minutes into the second half when Park found him with a perfectly placed pass and the Indians moved back on top 4-2.
Catholic was awarded a penalty kick in the 72nd minute which was converted by Quinn Brennan.
But 4-3 was as close as the Irish could get. A stout D-B defense, led by Grayson Cunningham, refused to budge and repelled every attack by the Irish in the final minutes of the contest.
“We dropped the backline and refused to allow them to mount an attack,” said Cunningham.
D-B coach Tom LaGuardia was pleased with the outcome of the match.
“It was a very entertaining match between two good teams,” said LaGuardia. “The game was well played by our boys against a very talented Knox Catholic team.”