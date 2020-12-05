BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dobyns-Bennett’s boys had a ball Friday night at Viking Hall, hooping it up to produce a 99-76 rout of homestanding Tennessee High in the Big 7 Conference opener for both basketball teams.
The regularly scheduled girls game was postponed because Tennessee High had a number of players in coronavirus-related quarantine.
The Tribe boys played as if they had a fever of their own.
Displaying terrific passing throughout its lineup, D-B (6-0, 1-0) scored 29 points in the first quarter to get its motor running. The Indians notched at least 25 points in three periods with a consistent display of terrific offense.
The Indians, who shot 55.8% (43 of 77) from the floor, often looked like a veteran team having fun on the playground.
“That’s the best I’ve ever seen us pass the ball and play with each other and not for themselves,” said D-B senior leader Zane Whitson, a 6-foot-3 guard who had at least eight assists. “I think that was the key for us and why we were able to put up 99 points. When you pass like that you’re going to score a lot.
“We were rolling tonight. Very unselfish play by everybody.”
SPREAD THE WEALTH
Left-handed guard Brady Stump got the Tribe rolling with three 3-point jumpers in the first quarter en route to four triples on a 17-point night. But the sophomore sharpshooter received a ton of help from the get-go, and D-B quickly zoomed to a 29-15 advantage after eight minutes.
Hard-working 6-4 big man Jahson Dennis led all scorers with 26 points, and 6-4 junior Jack Browder was always around the ball in a 23-point effort. For good measure, 6-4 junior Malachi Hale knocked in a dozen.
But for the Indians, the next time could see Whitson or guard Jonavan Gillespie or maybe versatile McKinley Tincher turning in double-figure games.
“They’re all playmakers,” Whitson said. “We’ve got two sophomores and two juniors and I’m the senior (in the starting lineup), and pretty much everybody we go with out there has the capability of having a big night offensively.
“It’s really a lot of fun to play with this bunch. I’m excited about this team, although we can’t be allowing 76 points. We have some things to clean up.”
Having Dennis — and his strong hands — back following the knee surgery that ended his junior season last year is certainly a big boost.
“He may be the biggest leader we have on our team, especially during practice because he works so hard,” Whitson insisted. “He comes off an ACL tear and now he’s back playing like this ... it’s unbelievable the effort he puts out.”
VIKINGS LEADERS
Tennessee High (1-7, 0-1) displayed its share of offense as well, led by the 21-point outing of high-rising Brandon Dufore, a 6-5 sophomore.
The Vikings of first-year coach Michael McMeans, who took over the program after leading Sullivan South to last year’s state tournament, received double-digit games from three other sophomores. Wade Witcher had 17 points, Braden Wilhoit added 12 and Maddox Fritts contributed 10.
The Vikings climbed back to within 78-67 early in the fourth period after a 15-4 spurt, but D-B quickly recovered with a 19-2 blitz to assume a 97-69 lead.