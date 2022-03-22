GRAY — Dobyns-Bennett sophomore pitcher Cade Maynor had a shining moment late in Tuesday’s baseball game at Clarence Mabe Field.
Maynor came on in relief of senior starter Jake Timbes in the seventh inning and recorded a huge strikeout to help the Indians pull out a 3-1 Big 5 Conference win over Daniel Boone.
“That was a big moment for a sophomore to come in like that and pitch,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “He pitched well last week against a good Tullahoma team that had a bunch of tough kids off of their football team that won the state.
“Jake didn’t have his best stuff, but they only scored one run off of him.”
Timbes got the first two outs of the seventh before running out of pitches. After the pitching change, Maynor walked the first batter he faced, Griffen Jones, but followed with three straight strikes to Hudson York to end the frame.
The Tribe used small ball in the eighth to get the lead.
In the top of the inning, the first two D-B batters reached via walks when new Boone pitcher Graham Jones had a tough time finding the strike zone. Jones threw nine consecutive balls before tallying a strike.
After a wild pitch advanced courtesy runners JT Griswall and Will Ritz, Isaac Hale laid down a bunt up the first-base line that allowed Griswall to race home from third.
The Indians added a third run on a sacrifice fly by Aiden Arnette.
“I’m proud of our effort and we’ll definitely take these first two wins in the conference,” Wagner said.
Timbes threw his maximum 120 pitches and finished with seven strikeouts in the no-decision. Boone pitcher Brogan Jones also pitched well, going seven innings and striking out nine.
“Hats off to Jones on the mound,” Wagner said. “He’s just like his brother, both competitors and don’t give in to anything. I told some folks last night that they have a good-looking ball team. It took every ounce we had these last two days to get these two wins.”
Jones was the only Boone player with multiple hits and drove in its run.