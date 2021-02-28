KINGSPORT — Morristown East brought a glossy 18-8 record, two college prospects and reasonable expectations to the Buck Van Huss Dome on Saturday, but Dobyns-Bennett once again flashed more than enough weapons to get the job done with a comfortable 64-39 Region 1-AAA quarterfinal boys basketball win.
Four players scored in double figures for the Indians, who will host South-Doyle in Tuesday night’s region semifinals, the survivor gaining the chance to play a TSSAA sectional game for the right to advance to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
South-Doyle (15-9) surely figures to have its hands full with the Tribe (23-4).
“Dobyns-Bennett has a really great team, clear to their bench,” allowed youthful Morristown East coach Alden Collins. “They are well balanced and a lot of kids can shoot it. They get loose for a lot of 3 balls, as we all saw tonight.
“It’ll take a team that can really defend one-on-one and then make sure they get the job done on the defensive glass if they want to beat Dobyns-Bennett.”
GILLESPIE GETS IT GOING
D-B missed its first five shots before Jonavan Gillespie — all 5-foot-8, 135 pounds of him — kicked the Indians into gear offensively.
Gillespie produced D-B’s first nine points on a pair of 15-foot jumpers and two driving buckets, including a three-point play, before nailing a 3-point bomb to end the quarter and give the Indians a 16-10 edge after eight minutes.
“If you’re the smallest player on the floor you have to play the hardest,” said Gillespie, a sophomore guard who led all scorers with 17 points. “If things aren’t necessarily going so well for us, I take it upon myself to try and get buckets.
“When you have as many skill players as we have, there’s going to be openings.”
BOMBS AWAY
D-B displayed its impressive long-range game with nine 3-pointers, including two each by Gillespie, Malachi Hale, Jack Browder and McKinley Tincher.
A 3-point dagger from Gillespie made it a 33-17 game right before halftime, and the Indians were home free from there, leading 49-31 through three periods.
Browder backed Gillespie with 12 points. Tincher and Hale each scored 10.
“We’ve been blessed, not only for our kids to be talented but also to buy into a system to play for one another,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “It can be hard for high school players to understand that you can be a lot better as a team if you’ll sacrifice a little, but this team has gotten that. We have tremendous leadership.
“Coming into this game we had a lot of concerns because Morristown East is very, very good. We had a long layoff (two weeks) and so I was worried about our legs and our timing and how we would adjust to game speed, but I thought our guys did a great job. These guys are confident.”
MOTOWN EAST LEADERS
Morristown East (18-9) got four 3-point makes and 15 points from sweet-shooting college hopeful guard Micah Simpson, in addition to a 14-point outing from mobile 6-10 fellow junior Braden Ilic, but no one else on the roster scored more than two points for the Hurricanes.