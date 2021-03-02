KINGSPORT — With area basketball teams dropping like flies in their respective region tournaments, the Dobyns-Bennett boys proved once again Tuesday night that they’re going to be one mighty tough out in the 2021 TSSAA playoffs.
The Indians, getting outstanding play from McKinley Tincher and Jack Browder in particular, claimed a reasonably comfortable 65-49 decision over South-Doyle in Region 1-AAA semifinal play at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The victory allows Dobyns-Bennett (24-4) to host upstart Jefferson County (18-15) for the Region 1-AAA championship Saturday at 7 p.m, in addition to guaranteeing the Tribe a spot in the sectional round.
Both finalists qualified for sectional play, Saturday’s winner earning a home game next week and the loser having to take to the highway.
Jefferson County, a 55-46 home-floor winner over D-B on Dec. 5, claimed a 60-52 win over visiting Science Hill to gain its regional title-game berth.
“We’ve got to get our revenge on (the Patriots) and play ‘em like we did against these guys (South-Doyle),” said Tincher, a junior guard who came off the bench to ignite his team with a game-high 20 points. “Get ‘em out early, play hard defense, cut off their good guys and score the basketball like we usually do.”
TINCHER, BROWDER ON FIRE
D-B struggled mightily the first seven minutes Tuesday, missing nine of its first 10 shots from the floor and trailing 7-4 before heady Zane Whitson connected with fellow senior Jahson Dennis for a pretty lob and layup with 40 seconds left in the period.
It was then that Tincher came to life, first ripping a 3-point jumper off a nice two-man, pick-and-roll game up top with Jonavan Gillespie, to leave D-B up 9-7 at the first-quarter break. The make was D-B’s first after five long-range misses.
In the second quarter D-B relied more on cuts to the bucket, especially from the 6-foot-4 Browder, who was 4-for-4 from the floor in the period.
A sweet-shooting junior forward with a soft touch, Browder often made it look easy on cuts to the rim and finished with 15 points.
“He (Browder) is a dog, man, almost impossible to stay in front of,” Tincher said. “He’s long, he can shoot outside, he can post up. He’s special.”
Meanwhile, Tincher dissected the Cherokees (15-10) with two beautiful feeds, a pretty, high-arching fast-break layup and two more 3s on opportunistic looks.
By the time he and his mates found the locker room at halftime, the Indians led 31-20.
Included in the Tribe’s 22-13 second-quarter spurt were back-to-back three-point plays by Whitson and Malachi Hale, who contributed 12 points to the cause.
“They were playing pretty far out on us and we weren’t hitting shots like we wanted to, so we just drove in and tried to get to the basket and maybe get some layups or draw a couple fouls there,” Tincher said. “It worked for us.
“My teammates got me the ball in easy places and it was my job to knock down (3-point) shots. Luckily I did that for us.”
Chris Poore’s team made 9 of 14 floor attempts in the second quarter. The Indians made 8 of 22 shots from beyond the arc for the evening.
SOUTH-DOYLE LEADERS
South-Doyle was not able to recover from D-B’s second-quarter assault, falling even farther back and trailing 52-31 through three periods.
The Cherokees were led offensively by 6-6 Tony Sapp, who scored 16 points. Quinton Carr and Jatory Newton each added 10 for coach Ryan Ross.
D-B’s tough man-to-man defense helped produce 14 South-Doyle turnovers.