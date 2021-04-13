BRISTOL, Tenn. — A good offense can often help produce a good defense in high school soccer, as was the case Monday night at the Stone Castle.
Dobyns-Bennett launched 35 shots — 15 on goal — and had an easy time of it against host Tennessee High, claiming a 9-0 mercy-rule win to remain perfect in District 1-AAA boys play.
The constant offensive barrage, led by midfielder Junior Arrieta and forward Maddox DeVinney, made life easy for Tribe goaltender Aiden Townsend, who had to fend off just one shot.
“We did a really good job of pressing and keeping the ball in the attacking half,” acknowledged D-B mentor Tom LaGuardia. “And that led to a lot of the opportunities tonight.”
Arrieta, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, scored three goals for the coveted hat trick. Not about to be upstaged, the 6-3 DeVinney, a 165-pound junior, had two goals and three assists.
YOUNGSTERS STEP UP
Braden Conner and fellow senior Charles Santana participated in the goalfest with one make apiece, but LaGuardia was specifically tickled with the play of his underclassmen.
“The guys played well, a lot of young guys,” the head coach said. “We had five freshmen out there tonight playing, so the future is bright.”
One of the younger players, Wyatt Arrowood, contributed an assist and a goal, finding the back of the net to make it a 4-0 game in the 23rd minute against the Vikings (2-4 1-3 District 1-AAA).
“No. 2 is a freshman and we’re glad to have him,” LaGuardia said of Arrowood.
Arrowood scored his goal on a beautiful pivot move from about 30 yards out.
Moments earlier, the midfielder had set up a header by DeVinney for a goal with a header pass of his own.
One of Arrieta’s goals was on a header as well.
“The guys have taken a lot of pride to improve in an area (using headers) that was a bit of a weakness for us early in the year,” LaGuardia noted.
“They’ve taken pride to improve in that area and I think it’s starting to pay off for us.”
Grayton Manning added a goal and fellow sophomore Grayson Hammond recorded an assist for the Tribe.
UP NEXT
The Indians (6-2, 3-0) host Daniel Boone in another District 1-AAA match on Tuesday.
“It’s the last game of the first cycle through the conference, so it’s important,” LaGuardia said.