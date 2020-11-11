KINGSPORT — Ever since she was a little girl, Dobyns-Bennett golfer Isabella van der Biest has dreamed of playing in crimson and white.
On Wednesday, that dream became reality as she signed on the dotted line to continue her playing career at the University of Alabama.
“I committed, and I thought it was never going to come,” she said. “Now that it’s here, it’s all in perspective that I’m actually going. I’m excited.”
Having already been committed to the Crimson Tide for three years, it was just a matter of waiting.
“The coaches have been keeping in contact with me, and they just want me to keep getting better,” she said. “I haven’t peaked yet, which is what I wanted in having my best golf in college. I want to keep getting stronger and mentally tougher.
“The ultimate goal is to win a national championship and maybe go pro if I still love it like I do now.”
Her list of accomplishments is long, and it starts with the 2018 Large Class individual title in her sophomore season. It came after she finished 15th in her first campaign.
The Tribe standout is a four-time all conference performer, three-time player of the year, district and regional champion.
In her four years of playing golf at D-B, she competed in 33 regular season matches and 22 tournaments, averaging par or better every season. Her average over the span is 69.8.
Some of the national accomplishments include competing in the USGA Women’s Four Ball as she and her partner made it to the round of 16 and winning the Tennessee Section PGA title in 2019, which allowed her to play in the national championship in Connecticut.
“It has been my pleasure observing Isabella from a coach’s perspective for the last four years,” D-B golf coach Bill Darnell said. “Isabella has made such a positive impression on the D-B girls golf program. Since her freshman year, the program has more than doubled with the number of girls on the team.
“I have watched her develop into a leader and mentor with her teammates. Her willingness to help others speaks volumes about the heart of this young woman.”
OTHER SIGNINGS
Jaden Potts signed with King University to continue her basketball career. Potts is a two-time Big 7 conference and District 1-AAA all-tournament team selection. She has played in all 105 games since the start of her freshman season.
Taylor Kilgore will continue his golfing days at Carson-Newman. Only coming to the game in sixth grade, he improved and helped lead the Tribe to the 2020 Region 1 Large Class title by finishing second. Overall, he posted a scoring average of 73.30 in 15 total rounds.
Zoie Larkins inked with Francis Marion University volleyball and plans to major in pre-pharmacy. The two-time first team all-conference selection and two-time defensive player of the year finished out her stellar career with 1,564 digs and was responsible for 11% of D-B’s points this season.
Hannah Day signed with Roane State volleyball after a solid senior season in which she was relied upon in the service game. Her serve-in percentage this season 95.2% as she tallied 29 aces and 170 digs. Her intended major is nursing with a focus on pediatric oncology.