KINGSPORT — Accomplishing a difficult feat once could be considered a fluke, but doing it again means you’re probably doing something right.

On Saturday, Dobyns-Bennett’s girls swimming and diving team posted a second consecutive victory in the Northeast Tennessee regional championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The Lady Indians compiled 533 points behind standout performances from double-event winners junior Libby Russum and Kassidy McGuire.

“The whole team stepped up tonight,” D-B coach Nathan Love said. “Hats off to all these kids that are out there right now swimming in this delayed season.”

Russum in particular has had a standout season. She has broken records that stood for a number of years, including some by one of the most decorated swimmers in state history, Brooke Ward.

Russum further solidified her place amongst the D-B greats by breaking the meet record in the 100-yard freestyle (52.14), also winning the 50 free (24.09).

“Brooke Ward held a lot of records and she’s one of the most decorated swimmers to ever come out of Tennessee. To see Libby break Brooke’s records is saying a lot,” Love said.

McGuire — also a junior — won the 100 butterfly in a meet-record 57.50 and added a win in the 200 IM (2:16.85). Both swimmers also were part of the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.11) that broke the record held by Science Hill since 2016.

The Lady Hilltoppers finished second with 513 points. Sophomore Cassie Lowe came through with wins in the 100 freestyle (1:56.46) and 100 backstroke (58.97).

Wins in the relays — worth double points — were key to the team win. D-B took two of the three; Science Hill won the 400 free relay in 3:46.30.

Volunteer’s Ellie McLain achieved a personal best in the 100 breaststroke by finishing in 1:11.75. She had been hanging around 1:15 all season and cut off a massive amount of time to become just the Lady Falcons’ second regional champion.

Other notable winners on the day included Kingsport Area Swim Team’s Anna Johnson, who won a thrilling 500 freestyle race with Science Hill’s Desi Collins. Johnson touched the wall in 5:26.12, Collins in 5:26.97.

In Friday’s diving competition, Science Hill junior Grace Powell claimed the title with 409.55 points.

The boys hit the pool Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. with the prelims. The finals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

“The guys are going to have to perform perfect races,” Love noted. “The guys have been breaking school records all year, too. It’ll be fun to watch.”

