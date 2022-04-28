KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett baseball team took a break from the rigors of Big 5 Conference play on Senior Night, nabbing a 7-0 win Thursday against a competitive University High squad.
Eight D-B seniors played their final regular-season game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, and it couldn’t have gone much better for the Indians (20-9-1).
“We got our seniors a lot of playing time tonight,” Tribe coach Ryan Wagner said after starting three 12th-graders who are generally backups. “Hey listen, they’re good players and they stepped up tonight, helping us get a shutout and helping us get enough hits to score some runs.”
University High (13-10) never threatened to win, but the Buccaneers competed and went the distance with D-B even after allowing four first-inning runs.
“We’ve talked about facing each other for several years and we finally got it worked out,” Wagner said. “I like (University High coach) Josh (Petty) and he’s made many state tournament appearances in single-A, so they can play.”
If not for some first-inning wildness on the mound, the Bucs were right in it.
“After that first inning we told our guys that if we’ll just throw strikes, we’ll play defense and clean baseball,” Petty said. “Give up four runs in the first on four walks, we could’ve easily laid down and it be 10 (runs) after five. But we fought back and had runners on base in several innings. Just couldn’t get timely hits.
“We try to play up (in competition). We’re a real good single-A baseball team in the state and we play at Thomas Stadium, so this venue is not big for us. Obviously Dobyns-Bennett is a proud baseball program, but we were just glad to compete and go seven innings with them and keep it within 10 runs.”
ALL DOBYNS-BENNETT
The Tribe gained its 4-0 edge after University High starter Jesse Green walked three of D-B’s first four batters before handing the ball over to Layton Burrow, one of four Buccaneer relievers.
All three passes turned into runs after Issac Hale lined an RBI single, Aiden Arnette stroked an RBI double and Jack Browder delivered a sacrifice fly.
The Indians made it a 5-0 game in the second when a Peyton Grimm triple pushed across Tanner Kilgore, who had doubled.
The advantage grew to 7-0 in the fourth, one run scoring on a passed ball and the other easing home on a single by Kilgore, who had two of D-B’s six hits.
The Indians used four pitchers, with Browder, Carsen Simpson and Cade Maynor each working two innings. Brayden Yates also threw a frame.
University High collected five hits, including a pair from Cade Pollock.
D-B left fielder Sam Ritz snared two impressive flyball outs off the bat of Green, one in deep foul territory in the corner and one against the outfield wall.
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Perhaps unknown at game’s end, the Indians later got a bit of good news when it was learned that Daniel Boone had upset Science Hill, meaning the Tribe can claim the Big 5 title with a home win Monday against David Crockett.
Meanwhile, University High has an equally key game Tuesday at Hampton, as the first-place Bucs try to hang on and win the Watauga Valley crown.