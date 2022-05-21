KINGSPORT — Knox West goalkeeper Jake Spirko made a save on one Dobyns-Bennett penalty kick and watched another sail over his head — and the goal — on Saturday.
That was what the Rebels needed to advance to the state soccer tournament.
West and D-B fought tooth and nail through regulation and two overtime periods before the Rebels pulled out the 4-2 win on penalty kicks in the TSSAA Class 3A sectional at Indian Highland Park.
“It’s an unfortunate ending, but again, we had as much chance as them and we have to decide it somehow,” Indians coach Tom LaGuardia said. “It was a tremendous effort.
“To win the region. I can’t say enough about them. Every time we have been in a difficult situation, we’ve come through. We just didn’t have it in us one more time.”
CONTROLLING THE TEMPO
Both teams had their chances to score and moved the ball well. But neither could come through with a goal.
West (15-5) was the more aggressive squad in the first half, taking eight shots on goal.
In the second half and early in overtime play, D-B was the stronger aggressor.
By the end of extra time, the Tribe (17-2-3) had 16 shots on goal and West 15. Neither could find the back of the net.
The defeat was a tough one, LaGuardia said, but “more for the kids.”
“They put their hearts into it all year and you can see the emotion and the effort they put in,” the coach said. “We were behind the game a little bit in the first half and then we took over in the second.”
EXTRA TIME
West had to play past regulation for the second time in as many outings. The Rebels lost to Bearden in OT in that regional final earlier this week.
“It’s tough to have back-to-back overtime games, but the boys pushed through and held off a pretty good Dobyns-Bennett attack there late in the game and in overtime,” West coach Alex Walls said.
“I’m proud of them.”
When the match went to PKs, Walls said he felt good about his team’s chances with Spirko in the goal.
“Anything can happen, but the guy we’ve got back between the sticks we’re super confident in,” Walls said.
West will open play in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.