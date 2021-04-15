KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett baseball coach Ryan Wagner had a tip of the hat to the past as he also enjoyed the moment after Thursday’s 12-4 win over Morristown East in the John Whited Memorial Tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
It was the 281st career victory for Wagner as the Indians’ coach, moving him past Whited for second place on the school’s all-time win list. Whited is a D-B baseball legend, the MVP on the 1957 state championship team before his coaching career, which later included tenures at ETSU and Tennessee.
“It just kind of fell where it happened during this classic. Coach Whited used to come to our banquets and I know what kind of legacy he brought to this place,” Wagner said. “All he did at ETSU and coaching at UT, I know how much his former players respected him. He taught them so much besides baseball.”
Wagner still ranks far behind Mike Ritz, who had 644 wins in 25 seasons at D-B, but there’s plenty of connections there as well. Wagner played for Ritz and served as his assistant for 10 years. The coach’s grandsons, Sam and Will Ritz, are on this year’s team.
“Playing for Coach Ritz four years, coaching with 10 before I took over, I’m blessed to be a part of this,” Wagner said.
Fitting on a night the legendary program was celebrated, Sam Ritz blasted a three-run homer over left field in the sixth inning.
“He left it up and I just put a good swing on it,” Ritz said. “We’re real hot right now up and down the lineup and we’re playing as a team. That’s what I like.”
Before the monster shot by Ritz, a five-run outburst in the fourth inning and patience at the plate helped propel the Tribe to the big win.
The Indians drew 11 walks to go along with big days for a host of players. Sam Ritz finished 2-for-4 with a double, the three-run homer and two runs scored. Jake Timbes was 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Gage Hensley had two runs, two hits, two RBIs and three walks.
“Hensley had a good night for us. He was 2-for-2, really good at the plate and didn’t swing at any bad pitches,” Wagner said. “We did a good job tonight. When you’re patient and you execute, get some bunts down, you get some big innings. We really hung in there tonight and I like the way we’re playing.”
In addition, Jack Browder and Isaac Hale each had two RBIs. Turner Stout walked three times and Brady Stump scored twice.
Stout picked up the win, allowing five hits and two walks over four innings. Jack Browder pitched two innings, giving up one run before Cade Maynor closed it out.
Eli Seals drove in three runs, including a game-tying, two-run home run in the fourth inning to lead the Hurricanes. Brodie Winstead suffered the loss after giving up six runs over 3 1/3 innings.
It was the third win of the week for D-B after sweeping David Crockett in Big Seven Conference games on Monday and Tuesday.
The Indians are scheduled to return to action Friday, hosting South-Doyle at 4:30 p.m.