KINGSPORT — Defensively speaking, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team had one of its better outings Tuesday night inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Indians closed out the inaugural Alpha Invitational with a 60-44 win over South Carolina’s Lexington and capped a clean slate at the first holiday home hoops showcase in many years.
“That was a very good Lexington team loaded with players. I’m very proud of the way we approached the game,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “Starting with Malachi Hale and McKinley Tincher, I thought both played unbelievable.”
Hale had a game-high 16 points to lead the Indians, but he made his biggest impact on defense. He was tasked with guarding highly touted Wildcats sophomore Cameron Scott.
Hale passed with flying colors, holding Scott to four points and a woeful 2-for-21 shooting, including missing his final 14 attempts. Scott was forced into contested, step-back jump shots and each time he got to the hoop, there was a hand in his face.
“Scott is definitely a good talent and Malachi just did a phenomenal job forcing him away from the bucket,” Poore said. “Malachi didn’t get a break on him and he did a great job locking in.
“It’s just another day at the office for Malachi.”
Jack Browder (12), Jonavan Gillespie (11) and Tincher (10) all finished with double figures for the Tribe, whose balanced offensive attack has been improving as the season has progressed.
Lexington had a tough time shooting the ball, and Coulter Bell led the way with 12 points. The Wildcats didn’t get a bucket until 2:17 was left in the first quarter.
“When Coach Poore called me at the end of June, I asked if we could play some teams that could shoot the ball pretty well. He delivered on my request, for sure,” Lexington coach Elliott Pope said. “Right now, we’re in a situation where we were provided several learning experiences in this trip and we’re going to take those back home.”
Many teams — including Lexington — praised the D-B administration and basketball staff for a topnotch event in its first go-round.
“I was telling Coach Poore before the game that we’ve been to a couple of other events in the Columbia area and with this being our first outside experience, it has been absolute perfection,” Pope said. “Alpha put on a great event, taking care of the kids, providing for us coaches and much more. They were so hospitable through the whole process.”
Greeneville 67, Chapmanville (WV) 52
The Greene Devils didn’t have their best shooting night, but a great start — a 22-2 lead at the end of one quarter — proved to be enough.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie lit it up again for Greeneville, netting a game-high 25 points. Counterpart Reid Satterfield managed only nine — he scored 35 on Monday — but the Devils’ role players stepped up.
Adjantay Dabbs added 14 and Jackson Tillery had eight points.
“We came out with a lot of intensity and a good edge to us in the first quarter defensively,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We were just totally locked in and playing hard. After that, it was good effort here, not good there, good effort here.
“We got really sloppy and complacent.”
Zion Blevins put up 21 points to lead Chapmanville. Isaiah Smith added 12 and Brody Dalton 10.
Morristown East 70, A.C. Reynolds (NC) 49
The Hurricanes put on a defensive showing for the ages, holding high-flying A.C. Reynolds to just three points in the second quarter.
In the next period, Morristown East exploded for 29 points while allowing only 12, and that proved to be the difference.
Micah Simpson followed up Monday’s 40-point performance with 25 against the Rockets.
“I’m really excited for our guys to go out and get a win like that going into the Christmas break,” East coach Alden Collins said. “I thought we competed at a high level in a little bit different game than we’ve had this year.”
Kyle Cloninger was a great second option for Collins’ squad, netting 21 points, and Braden Ilic scored 17.
Rakease Passmore — despite foul trouble for most of the game — led the Rockets with 16. Declan Brown had 13.
The Rockets shot 8-for-29 from 3-point range and only made one field goal in the second quarter.
“It was just a really slow start as a group and we just need to knock down open shots,” A.C. Reynolds guard Cayden Mobley said. “They played us 2-3 (zone) and we just have to learn how to capitalize on it.”
Clinton 63, South Atlanta (Ga.) 56
In his first game back from the flu, Clinton’s Jackson Garner had a huge game with 28 points, going 6-for-18 from distance.
The sharpshooter — who leads the state in 3-pointers made — had a tough start to the game because of the depth perception in the Dome, but he eventually figured it out.
“Tonight was more about getting our team back together. This was Jackson’s first game back and we’re still a little shaky,” Clinton coach Chris Lockhart said. “We’re 10-1 right now and they challenged.
“We have a dome and it’s changed over the years, but it’s not as vast as this. I love this place because I used to come here as a kid with my dad. Him and Buck Van Huss were great friends and coached against each other for years. This is like the 50th year that either he or I have been the head coach at Clinton.”
Jeremiah Blauvelt scored 10 for the Dragons and had seven rebounds, six of them in the second half.
The Hornets — playing their fifth game in six days — took a lead in the second quarter, but the heavy legs started to show. South Atlanta switched from the man-to-man defense that got them back into the game to a less-taxing zone, and it proved their undoing.
“We switched to the zone because of foul trouble and I had a couple of guys that didn’t have all of their wind,” South Atlanta coach Michael Reddick said. “They couldn’t sustain the effort and we went back to the zone. When we went back to the zone, we got lost a few times and that’s when they started making the open 3-pointers.”
John Lawton scored 16 and Sedrick Smith 15 for South Atlanta.
“Being here was a great experience. I’m thankful and so is my team for the great opportunity to play here,” South Atlanta’s Kyree Boone said.