JOHNSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett's boys basketball team finished strong — in regulation — but couldn’t hang with Morristown East in overtime.
The Hurricanes pulled away in the extra period for a 64-56 win in the DoubleTree Roundball event at Science Hill’s Old Gym on Friday.
“I’m pleased with my guys; they battled and they scrapped,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “They gave themselves a chance. You have to be proud of them to make that comeback. We just have to find a way to win these games.
“It’s an issue where physicality came into play, shot selection came into play, and persistence. I felt like they were a little more aggressive. I feel like they got the shot they wanted and were more persistent about it.”
East (5-3) went to a long-possession approach as regulation was winding down, but it appeared to work in D-B’s favor.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Indians (5-3) got a clutch 3-pointer from Carter Metz to close within one, 51-50. The shot came on an inbounds play when East’s defense appeared to fall asleep.
A short time later, Jack Browder put D-B ahead with a strong drive and finish.
However, the Hurricanes answered when Braden Ilic delivered a top-of-the-key 3-point dagger with 36 seconds left for a 54-52 lead.
Browder again drove to the basket and this time got fouled. He tied it up with a pair of free throws with 18 seconds to go.
East couldn’t get a good look in two attempts before the buzzer, and the teams went to the extra session.
Ilic put East ahead in OT with a strong move and finished at the bucket. Caleb Hall scored on the next possession, giving the Hurricanes a quick 58-54 lead.
The Indians couldn’t cut into the advantage and the extra four minutes were shrinking. Micah Simpson’s driving layup made it a six-point lead with a little more than a minute left.
D-B was outscored 10-2 in overtime.
Ilic, East’s big man, picked up his fourth foul on a charge early in the third quarter of the tight game. But East held serve and carried a 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter. The margin could have been seven points, but Metz drained a corner trey at the buzzer.
“We didn’t capitalize on him being out,” Poore said. “Having him out of the lineup, you have to find a way to make it hurt a little more.”
East's Kyle Cloninger was the difference maker. He not only finished with a game-high 19 points, but he was a passer, defender, ball-handler and playmaker throughout.
Hall finished with 15 points and Ilic totaled 13.
Metz was at the forefront with 16 points. Brady Stump added 12, and Browder and Malachi Hale each had nine for the Tribe, which stood stood strong against one of the region’s top teams.
“We built this schedule to prepare our guys for the end result,” Poore said. “We’re not trying to be good in December or January. We’re trying to get down the road. Overtime games are important and playing teams in the region who are good is important.”
TOUGH TIME
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls faced the Knoxville area’s second-best team, behind Bearden, and it was a tough evening in a 56-30 loss to Farragut.
Farragut raced out to a 17-3 first-quarter lead before the Lady Indians somewhat found their footing. They still trailed by the 14-point margin at halftime, 26-12.
“We’ve competed every game this year, and I’ve been really proud of this group,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “Tonight was first night I felt like we came out and let somebody punch us in the mouth. We didn’t respond well in the first quarter. Sometimes when you try not to make mistakes, all you do is make mistakes.”
Avery Stickland made five of Farragut's 10 treys and scored 19 points. Ashlyn Sheridan added 11 points.
Hannah Frye led the Lady Indians with nine points.