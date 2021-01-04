KINGSPORT — A fast start propelled the Dobyns-Bennett boys to a 77-45 Big 7 basketball win over Volunteer on Monday, their second victory in the series in three days.
With Malachi Hale and Brady Stump combining for 36 points, the Indians (12-3, 3-0) pulled into a tie with rival Science Hill atop the conference standings. The nation’s winningest program, D-B moved closer to another milestone with its 2,298th all-time victory.
“We had a really good mindset. When Malachi is aggressive, he’s a really good player,” Tribe coach Chris Poore said. “Even though he made shots from the perimeter, he attacked the rim hard the whole game. He’s a tough guy to guard when he’s in that mode.”
The Indians scored the game’s first seven points and led 22-13 at the end of one quarter. They turned up the wick even more in the second quarter. Hale and Stump hit 3-point shots near the end of the half for a 40-19 Indians lead.
Their advantage ballooned to 58-30 after three.
“I never felt like we were playing on our heels,” Poore said. “We were going downhill most of the night. It’s good when you are putting pressure on the other team and don’t have to create momentum. It creates itself.”
Hale had a game-high 19 points and Stump 17. Jack Browder scored 11, Jahson Dennis 10 and Jonavan Gillespie nine.
“My last game against them, I played soft so I wanted to change that for me and for the team,” Hale said. “We moved the ball really well. We have really good chemistry on this team because of the way we bond together and practice together.”
On Saturday, the Falcons (5-6, 1-2) lost 78-58 to D-B at home in a game in which they trailed but just three points in the third quarter. This time around, the shots simply wouldn’t fall.
Garrison Barrett led Volunteer with 11 points and Andrew Knittel added eight.
LOW-SCORING GIRLS GAME
Leading by two at the half, the Lady Indians (8-5, 3-0) outscored the Lady Falcons (7-6, 2-2) by a 12-2 margin in the third quarter to pull out a 35-25 win.
Both teams struggled on the offensive end, but a stout defense put the game firmly in D-B’s control.
“I know our offense is sometimes going to be a work in progress, but we always give ourselves a chance with the way the kids have bought in on the defensive end,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “They’re one of the finest defensive teams I’ve coached. Volunteer made some great adjustments in a 24-hour period, but Ellie (Francis) did an awesome job guarding (Kenady) Knittel.
“Sometimes when you have to focus on the defensive end so hard, it takes away from the offense a little. Once we start knocking down more shots consistently, I like our chances.”
The inside combination of Jabrea Johnson and Caitlyn Wallace again proved a tough matchup. Johnson led the Lady Indians with 17 points and Wallace added 10 as part of an all-around effort in which she made a major contribution on both ends of the court.
Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith likened their dominance to a pair of former San Antonio Spurs.
“I told Bill they have the Tim Duncan and David Robinson connection with the twin towers,” Smith said. “They play well inside and they’re a good team. At the end of the day, we just have to get back in the gym and get shots off.”
The Lady Falcons (7-6, 2-2) put up a fight in the first half. Kendra Huff hit a last-second shot in the lane to close the margin to 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
D-B pushed its lead to 17-7 early in the second quarter, but Volunteer rallied to trail 17-15 at the half on Veda Barton’s putback.
Then came the decisive third, which left the Lady Indians up 29-17 heading into the final eight minutes.
Barton finished with six points to lead the Lady Falcons. Knittel and Huff each scored five.