KINGSPORT — Brady Stump was excited about the 2020 baseball season.
It was his freshman year and he was called up to the varsity ahead of the District 1-AAA tournament.
Then the pandemic hit full force, and the TSSAA ended spring sports in the state.
“It was disappointing because I didn’t get to play in the tournament last year,” Stump said.
On Tuesday, the final regular-season game of the 2021 season and just three days before the Indians host Cherokee in their District 1-AAA tournament opener, Stump tuned up for the postseason.
The sophomore delivered a three-run, inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the second inning to give D-B a 5-0 lead and fuel the Indians’ run to a 10-0 nonconference win over Sullivan Central.
The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
The meeting was the teams’ last on the baseball diamond. Central is consolidating with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to become West Ridge, which opens in August.
Stump also had a triple to left field in the bottom of the first and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
(tncms-inline)1389718648990965769[0](/tncms-inline)
The homer, however, was the highlight for the sophomore.
“I felt real good swinging the bat tonight,” Stump said. “I got some good pitches and I’m glad things just went my way tonight. It felt good.”
BIG HITTERS
Stump was not the only D-B player to have a big night at the plate.
Sam Ritz and Tanner Kilgore each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, doing their part to help the Tribe pile up 12 hits.
“We had a pretty good approach at the plate and had a couple of good hits in the first innings,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “We got a little more impatient as the game went along, but we did what needed to.”
STRONG ON THE MOUND
The Indians (23-9) also got solid pitching from Harbin Gladson (2-1).
The sophomore right-hander held Central (5-18) scoreless through four innings, recording nine strikeouts with one hit and one walk.
Fellow sophomore Turner Stout pitched the top of the fifth for the Tribe and kept the one-hit shutout intact.
Wagner said the plan heading into the upcoming tournament was to get as many pitchers throwing as possible in the team’s regular season-capping games against Central and Unicoi County.
GETTING READY
Central coach Clay Colley used four pitchers in the five-inning game.
“I wanted to throw a lot of guys today. We threw a lot of guys and that was the goal coming into the game,” Colley said.
He also said the game was a challenge for his club heading into Thursday’s District 1-AA first-round game at Sullivan South.
“That’s a good opponent and it’s going to give us an idea what we’re going to see Thursday with South,” Colley said.
“We were wanting to get a quality opponent and that’s what quality opponents do to you.”