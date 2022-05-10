KINGSPORT — In something of a pedestrian effort, Dobyns-Bennett upended Daniel Boone 6-0 on Tuesday in a District 1-AAA boys soccer tournament semifinal match at Indian Highland Park.
The victory advanced the Indians (15-0-3) to a home match against archrival Science Hill (11-5-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m. to decide the championship. The Hilltoppers dispatched David Crockett 8-1 on Tuesday.
Maddox DeVinney scored two goals for D-B and Lucas Park and Gavin Farmer had a goal and an assist apiece.
Eric McReynolds opened the scoring in the seventh minute off a Park assist.
Despite continued pressure from the D-B forwards, Boone goalkeeper Samuel Randall fended off attack after attack. The Indians finally found net again in the 17th minute when Park finished off an assist from Camden Honaker.
DeVinney then notched his goals in the 31st and 37th minutes to put D-B up safely 4-0 going into the half.
“We weren’t on fire today,” DeVinney said. “We did have some good moments, but we just didn’t finish enough of our chances. We are going to have to regroup and take care of business if we expect to win on Thursday.”
The Trailblazers (10-6-1) were hampered by the loss of Isaac Lizote in the 35th minute after he received his second yellow card of the match.
“Having to play a man down for most of the game put an extra rock in our pack,” said Boone coach Steven Sessis. “That really hurt us against a team as good at D-B.”
Andrew Unold and Farmer tallied in the second half for the final margin of victory.
“We played good but not near our best,” Farmer noted.
At this time of the season, outcomes are what matter most.
“The important thing is the result,” D-B coach Tom LaGuardia said. “We will have to elevate our game when we meet Science Hill on Thursday.
“I think part of what you saw tonight was us trying to manage our legs and emotions to be ready for the final.”
The season came to an end for Boone.
“For us it has been a good year,” Sessis said. “We won 10 games with a couple of quality wins. That’s something for us to build on.”