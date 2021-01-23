ROGERSVILLE — The showdown is set — the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team is scheduled to host Science Hill in a battle of undefeated teams in the Big Seven Conference on Monday night.
First, the Indians had some business to take care of in Hawkins County. They did just that, beating Cherokee 68-42 on Saturday night.
While the victory was sweet, most important for D-B coach Chris Poore was simply getting back to play after the Indians (15-3 overall, 6-0 Big Seven Conference) spent 10 days in quarantine.
“We are just happy to be back out here,” Poore said. “It was obviously sloppy at times, but I was pleased with our guys’ efforts to keep working. We had some turnovers and struggled offensively to take care of the ball, but a lot of that was anxiousness of being back out here. I was pleased to come out of here with a win.”
Although the game ended with a 26-point margin, the Chiefs (8-11, 1-8) gave the Indians all they could handle for over a half. It was a seven-point game halfway through the third quarter before D-B pulled away.
Jack Browder led the Dobyns-Bennett attack, hitting five shots behind the 3-point line and finishing with 17 points. Jonavan Gillespie contributed 13 points, while Malachi Hale ended with 12 points and McKinley Tincher netted nine.
“We just got off quarantine so we knew we had to come out and play our hardest,” Browder said. “We started off a little slow, but we finally got back to ourselves and started shooting well. We definitely did a better job in the second half.”
Cherokee, which was playing without second-leading scorer Jacob Sattler, was led by Carter Metz with 15 points. Jacob Kenner reached double digits with 10 points and Parker Bailey was right behind with nine points.
Dobyns-Bennett led 14-12 at the end of one quarter and 34-22 at the half. Playing without injured players Brady Stump and Zane Whitson, it forced others in the D-B lineup to take on different roles. One of those was Hale, who proved to be a big factor in D-B’s favor, playing both in the post and on the wing.
“Malachi is starting to make shots,” Poore said. “He’s getting the confidence and he obviously has the length around the rim. For him to be a versatile player, it creates a mismatch problem for other teams.”
Now, the Science Hill showdown looms large and Browder said the Indians are ready to go.
“I’m excited. We’ve been looking forward to it,” Browder said. “We had to reschedule it and we’ve been waiting the 10 days since quarantine. We are all ready for it.”