KINGSPORT — Turnabout was fair play for the Dobyns-Bennett baseball team.
Tennessee High came into Thursday’s game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium as winners of 12 of its last 13 games. It didn’t matter to the Indians, who defeated the red-hot Vikings 12-2 in six innings in the opening night of the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic.
The victory came just 13 days after the Vikings had beaten D-B by 10 runs in Bristol.
Avenging the loss, the Indians (14-6) belted 14 hits as top of the order was particularly productive. In the lead-off spot, Jake Timbes finished 4 for 4, which included a pair of doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Peyton Grimm was 3 for 4 and scored three times.
Tanner Kilgore brought a big bat as well with a two-run triple and a two-run double.
“Tanner came up great with some opposite-field approaches. They put the shift on, so we went backside on them,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “They’re listening and being coachable kids.”
It was a big night for Turner Stout as well. He had just one hit, but came through with a pair of RBI ground outs and four RBIs overall.
Jack Browder also added a 2 for 3 effort.
On the mound, Cade Maynor went the distance to score his fifth win of the season. The sophomore right-hander survived a tough fourth inning when the Vikings plated both of their runs and had bases loaded with one out.
Maynor recorded two strikeouts to end the inning. He followed by getting six of the next seven batters out before the game ended.
“You see what kind of hitting team they are, the No. 1 team in triple A,” Wagner said. “They’ve got a really good chance to make a run. They have good pitching and they swing the bats. But Cade came out and attacked them. He got some strikeouts early and he pitched to contact. We made the plays to get out of one inning and then we were tacking on runs.”
Overall, Maynor gave up nine hits, one walk and finished with seven strikeouts. He often got ahead on the count with 20 first-pitch strikes on the 25 batters he faced.
“I spun it a lot and had a good breaking ball today,” Maynor said. “Last time we played them, they were hitting it around the ball park. We switched roles today. I feel like that one rough inning, they weren’t all barrels going through. They were finding the holes, but that’s just baseball. You just have to keep competing.”
Evan Mutter led the Vikings (13-3) at the plate, going 3 for 3, including a double. Garrett Cross was 2 for 3. Payne Ladd suffered the loss, giving up eight hits and eight runs over four innings.
Kilgore’s early triple made a big dent in Ladd’s armor. “T.K.” as he’s known to his teammates enjoyed an all-around good night as the Indians’ catcher. He had a big defensive game where he threw out a pair of runners early and kept some balls on the turf from becoming wild pitches.
With the veteran catcher behind the plate, Wagner made the decision to stick with his young pitcher when the pressure was on.
“He’s a dog. I really like what I see with him,” Wagner said about Maynor. “He pitches three pitches for strikes and we see big things out of him in the future.”
The Indians are getting some good things from him in the present. D-B looks to keep the momentum going with a pair of Friday games. They are scheduled to face Westside, S.C., at 11 a.m. followed by a 1:30 game against Karns.