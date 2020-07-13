Jack Perry, a 2020 Dobyns-Bennett graduate, was named to this year’s U.S. Coaches Association All-South Region soccer team.
The All-South team, which encompasses all divisions and classifications, consists of outstanding players from Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.
Indians coach Tom LaGuardia learned of the honor for Perry from Region HS Boys All America Chair John Mayer.
Perry is one of 20 players appearing on the 2020 All-South list. Despite losing his senior season to the coronavirus pandemic, he amassed 15 goals and 45 assists during his first three seasons at D-B.
The 2019 all-state performer was a three-time all-conference selection and twice was recognized as the Tribe’s most outstanding player (Golden Ball recipient) and district midfielder of the year (2018-19).
The two-time team captain was the 2017 D-B freshman of the year, the 2018 Southern Gulf Coast tournament MVP, a 2019 Jon Metcalf Cup all-tournament choice and the 2020 winner of the Claudio Carlin Award (2020).
Perry will be attending East Tennessee State this fall, where he plans to continue his soccer career.