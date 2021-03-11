The Tri-Cities Otters FC are getting ready for the coming season after a year that included no soccer.
The coronavirus pandemic forced USL League Two to shut down last summer with no games being played.
The Otters, who were moving their home games into TVA Credit Union Ballpark, never got to feel what it would be like to play in Johnson City’s downtown baseball stadium. That’s where they will play their home games this summer.
“We’re really excited to get to playing again,” said David Strickland, the team’s coach and president. “Being inside of TVA Credit Union Ballpark, we think that will be a good experience for the fans. Having food and beverages is going to be good. It might invite the casual fan.
“Hopefully it become s a good community night for family and friends during the summer.”
The Otters’ players were just about ready to start coming into town last season when word began to spread that there might not be a season.
“It was disheartening,” Strickland said. “There’s a ton of work that goes into this before we ever kick off.”
The team, which is stocked mostly with players from colleges in the Southeast, begins the season May 7 with an exhibition game in Boone, North Carolina, against Appalachian FC. That team is a new entry in the rival National Premier Soccer League. The two teams will face off again May 9 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark as a test run for home games.
The 14-game season begins May 15 and the Otters are on the road for their first four games. June 4 is the home opener when Lionsbridge FC from the Virginia Peninsula area comes to town.
ADOPT AN OTTER
The team has a program where fans can “adopt” a player on the team.
The team arranges apartments for all the players, so this program isn’t to find them a place to live. It gives families a chance to invest in a player and make him feel at home.
“We were talking about these guys coming into our area and not having any family around,” Strickland said.
“How could we create an environment that somebody around here cares about them, takes them in and looks after them?
“A family connects with a player, and during the season that family will do some things, having him over to eat, taking him out to eat. It makes them feel like part of a family.”
The families receive a jersey with that player’s number and name on it.
“That means so much to that player,” Strickland said. “That player is a long way from home and now they’ve got family.”
OTTERS ACADEMY
New for this season is the Otters’ USL Academy program. A team of players between the ages of 15 and 19 will play games before every Otters’ home match.
The players are being chosen from clubs within a 100-mile radius of Johnson City with the help of their clubs’ director of coaching. The players don’t leave their clubs.
Also, the Otters are covering all the costs of attending the academy.
“Nobody has to pay to be part of the academy,” Strickland said.
The Otters are holding a golf tournament April 17 at Pine Oaks Golf Course to raise money for the academy.