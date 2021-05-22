KINGSPORT — Joey Trent couldn’t hide the emotion Friday night after a long-awaited breakthrough win.
A decade after he started racing at Kingsport Speedway, the Gray driver parked his orange No. 26 Chevrolet in victory lane.
Trent took the lead from Nik Williams on a lap 50 restart. He then held off Ashton Higgins and Williams over the final 10 circuits to claim his first-ever NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series Late Model Stock victory on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
To say Trent was excited would be a massive understatement. He emerged from his car waving the checkered flag and beating on the roof of the No. 26. There was overwhelming joy as he celebrated with family and crew.
”It’s one of the greatest feelings of my life and it’s also a huge load off,” Trent said. ”It’s like every time we got to this point, it seemed like we were snake bit.
"That thing was better than we thought it was. We were in the shop until 1 a.m. last night. We were back in the shop today and got to the track later than normal. It all paid off.
"I’ve waited to find out what this feeling is and it’s awesome," he said.
Trent, who started on the outside pole, grabbed the lead from Jonathan Worley on the opening lap. He wasn’t able to hold off the fast machine of Williams, who took over the top spot on lap 13. At the final restart, Trent said he just wanted to stay to the outside of Williams and was surprised when he found himself out front.
”I was hoping to stay side by side with him,” Trent said. ”When I cleared him, I was like, ’Oh, my gosh.’ I tried to run my lane and keep my car wide as I could. When it came down to two (laps) to go, my spotter was like, ’No real pressure.’ I tried to hit my marks and not overdrive the corner. It all worked out.”
Higgins, a Weaverville, North Carolina, driver who started eighth, kept nosing his way into the battle for the lead. His white No. 9 Chevy edged past Williams' black No. 32 at the end for second place.
”We had some issues in qualifying,” Higgins said. ”We elected to start in the back, but the car was pretty good.
"It’s my first week back (at Kingsport) this year. We have a little work to do, but I think we will get there. This is the best the car has been.”
Williams, the 2019 track champion from Chuckey, battled a transmission issue on the final restart. He finished a close third, followed by Kingsport drivers Brad Housewright and Derek Lane.
”I couldn’t get it into fourth gear. I finally got it crammed in about the start-finish line and luckily we didn’t get run over,” Williams said. ”That cost us the race. It was a good battle, but I messed myself up when I missed that shift.”
SPORTSMAN
Kevin Wolfe scored his second Sportsman win of the season in the black No. 17 Chevrolet. Wolfe also crossed the finish line first last week, but he was disqualified for the motor being too low.
Wolfe pulled away from Rusty Clendenin, another two-time winner this season, for the victory Friday night. Chris Tunnell held off Austin Brooks in a good battle for third, and Brayden Goddard was fifth.
MOD 4
Abingdon's Kevin Canter avoided a four-car spin at the start of the Mod 4 race and remained perfect on the season. Driving the black No. 3 Ford, the five-time defending class champion finished 2.2 seconds ahead of runner-up Dennis Arnold for his fourth win of the season.
Chris Amburgey was third, followed by Ted Glover and Larry Bowens.
PURE 4
Johnson City's Brandon Sutherland took the lead from Bucky Smith on lap 8 of the 30-lap Pure 4 feature and rolled to his second win of the season.
Behind Sutherland's brightly colored No. 25 machine, Josh Detwiler and Bruce Crumbley got by Smith to finish second and third. Smith wound up fourth ahead of Kenny Absher.
PURE STREET
Defending class champion Tony Dockery earned his first win of the season in his orange No. 05 Camaro, fending off the challenge of Rob Walters. Billy Walters finished third, Kevin Darnell fourth and Jay Swecker fifth.