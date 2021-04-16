GRAY — Daniel Boone baseball coach Scott Hagy saw plenty to like in Friday’s Johnny Whited Memorial Classic game with Sullivan East: solid pitching, good production throughout the lineup and, most importantly, a 5-3 win over a quality opponent at Clarence Mabe Field.
Leadoff batter Anthony Edwards set the tone, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Gaven Jones and Jackson Jenkins each went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Trailblazers (11-7).
“It was a good win for us today,” said Hagy, whose team rapped out 10 hits. “Jackson showed up big today, a couple of RBI spots where he came through. That’s why we have Anthony in that leadoff spot. He wasn’t real comfortable in it early, but he’s starting to get adjusted to it and doing a much better job.”
East (7-9) tied the game at 1 on Dylan Bartley’s sacrifice fly to score Jonathan Beach in the second inning.
The Patriots also had a good day from their leadoff batter. Seth Chafin went 3-for-4 but didn’t score as the Patriots left 10 runners on base.
“It was a good game, but sometimes things aren’t going your way,” East coach Mike Breuninger said “We’ve had things happen the last couple of games. They had a bloop hit and scored a run. Then a check-swing single scored two.”
The checked swing, by Gaven Jones in the second inning, allowed both Griffen Jones and Edwards to score.
Boone starting pitcher Tyler Barnett went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and three runs. Brogan Jones entered the game in the fifth with a runner on second. He walked his first batter before settling down with a flyout to left field.
Brogan Jones got into another jam in the sixth with runners on second and third but didn’t panic, coaxing a pop fly to short to end the threat.
Hagy brought in Gaven Jones to close out the game, getting three straight outs — including two via strikeout.
“It was either do that or let him throw a meaningless 10-, 15-pitch bullpen to get ready for Monday,” Hagy said of his reasoning behind calling on Boone’s ace. “He wanted the ball, so that’s why he got it.”
Tyson Mitchell suffered the loss. He struck out eight but allowed eight hits and gave up five runs, two of them earned.