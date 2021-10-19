JONESBOROUGH — The Daniel Boone boys cross country team proved that lightning does strike twice during Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference championships at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze.
The Trailblazers, without their top three runners because of various circumstances, produced their sixth consecutive team title and 10th in the past 11 years. And Len Jeffers’ crew did it in style once again, sweeping the first five places to record a perfect score of 15 points for the second straight season.
Prior to last season, there had been only one perfect score in the 58 previous editions of the meet, by Science Hill in 1963.
The Trailblazers’ current stretch is tied for the most dominant run since Science Hill won 10 of 11 team races from 1998 to 2008.
Without star Conner Wingfield, usual second runner Levi Streeval and middle distance specialist Luke Mussard, the ’Blazers produced one of the more unlikely outcomes in the history of the meet.
“This one is pretty sweet,” Jeffers said. “You take everything from this one as bragging rights since there’s not actually any advancement to regions. It’s still an important race, though.
“We were without our top three today, but you have to give the rest of our team credit. They didn’t hang their heads and they stepped up.”
Among those stepping up was Alex Quackenbush, who serpentined his way around the 5-kilometer course in 16:29.5 for the easy win. Next were Bryson Lewis (16:55.4), Samuel Cline (16:58.8), Griffen Swinehart (17:01.1) and Ashton Sheesley (17:03.3).
“I started out right at 5 flat because I was trying to break 16 (minutes), but when I was running up in the front, there wasn’t anyone to go with,” Quackenbush said. “We’ve lost a couple of guys, but everyone else really has stepped up. They’ve taken on more responsibility and I know a couple of guys are taking it very seriously now.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s Dane Sullins looked like he might break up the perfecto before winding up sixth in 17:07.4. Nick Daniel was the top finisher for team runner-up Science Hill, crossing in 17:16.5 to finish seventh.
Boone skipper Jeffers is now just one victory shy of tying legendary D-B coach Tom Coughenour for the most boys titles in meet history.
LADY PIONEERS WIN SQUEAKER
The venue was different for the first time since 1991 and David Crockett coach Mark Jennings could not have been happier.
His Lady Pioneers garnered their first cross country conference title of any sort by compiling 51 points, edging D-B by four.
Crockett’s program dates to the 1970s when it was in the Inter-Mountain Conference.
“It’s a pretty big deal and we’re really proud of it,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “That’s what we were hoping to do when we decided to have the race here at Fender’s Farm.
“We were hoping to get the win and Breanna Dunn lives right here on the course — and I told her that she had to defend her home turf.”
Freshman Maggie Bellamy led Crockett with her fourth-place showing (19:35.3) and Dunn was seventh (20:01.4). Ashlynn Roy was next (ninth, 20:10.2), followed by Emily Ward (15th, 21:06.9) and Hannah McLain (16th, 21:24.7).
“Ashlynn Roy coming back made a huge difference,” Jennings said. “We were getting consistently fourth place out of this crew until she came back from her injury at Run for the Hills. Everything started turning around with Ashlynn’s oldest sister, Breanna. We got a team to go to state her senior year and then we had two really good teams when Taylor was here, but got squeezed out.”
Crockett became the first girls squad outside of D-B, Science Hill and Boone to win since Sullivan Central accomplished the feat in 2000.
DUNCAN CONTINUES DOMINANCE
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan continued her superb senior season, notching her fourth win this year and running a personal-best 18:35.8.
“I’m pretty happy with my race,” Duncan said. “I was trying to focus on my time here because I know it’s a good course. The pack behind me was pushing me, too, because I really didn’t know where they were.”
She is the first Lady Hilltoppers runner to win the individual conference title since Lydia Lee in 2015.
“I’ve definitely had a good season and I’m really happy with how it’s been going so far,” Duncan said.
D-B’s Autumn Headrick beat out Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield in the dying stages of the race for runner-up honors. Headrick crossed in 18:57.0 and Wingfield was third in 19:03.0.
UP NEXT
The biggest test of the year — the Region 1 meet — is next Tuesday at Daniel Boone’s Trailblazer course.
Boone’s boys will be going for their sixth consecutive team title and ninth in the past 10 years. David Crockett’s girls will try to defend their title from last year.
In Class AAA, only the top three teams in each race and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the TSSAA meet in Hendersonville on Nov. 4.