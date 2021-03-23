KINGSPORT — Gaven Jones is having quite a week for the Daniel Boone baseball team, and it’s not even halfway over.
On Monday, he pitched a gem, shutting out Dobyns-Bennett after carrying a no-hitter into the final frame.
For his encore in Tuesday’s Big 7 Conference turnaround game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Jones powered the Trailblazers to a 5-4 win by going 2-for-4 — two home runs, both to right field — with three RBIs.
“I can say this about a lot of kids and so can a lot of others, but (Jones) works awfully hard at this game and you can tell,” Daniel Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “He knows what he’s doing and he’s doing a good job.”
Jackson Jenkins also played long ball for Boone. His solo shot to right in the first inning gave his squad an early 3-0 advantage and he finished 2-for-2.
The early lead allowed Boone pitcher Preston Miller to settle in and hold the Tribe at bay. Miller earned the win by hurling six frames on 110 pitches, allowing six hits and four earned runs but also striking out eight. Kaleb Worley came on during a clutch moment in the final frame, shut down the Indians and tallied the save.
“We came out and jumped on them. We punched them right in the mouth,” Hagy said. “D-B responded well, but our guys never quit.
“Preston battled the whole time. The breaking pitch wasn’t as sharp as it has been, but it was just sharp enough to keep them off balance.”
The Indians quickly answered Boone’s early salvo. Jake Timbes smacked a leadoff triple that two Boone fielders seemed to lose in the afternoon sun. Timbes scored when Brady Stump, the next man up, hit a line-drive single.
Stump and Timbes each went 2-for-4. Timbes recorded three RBIs and Stump had one.
Timbes went down as the losing pitcher. He allowed five earned runs on six hits and struck out nine.
The wind blew in from left field and carried several balls to right most of the game before dying down late.
Stump led off the seventh inning with a well-hit ball to right, but it was caught at the warning track. In D-B’s final at-bat — with a man on first and the wind having picked back up — catcher Tanner Kilgore smoked a shot to left, but again it had only warning track power and Boone’s Tyler Barnett squeezed it for the final out.
“Boone had some good swings early,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “I thought we had two good hits in the seventh with Brady and I thought (Kilgore) hit his really well. It hit the wind and just kind of died.”
Not scoring in big late-game situations continues to be a problem for the Indians.
They had runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth. Isaac Hale laid a bunt down the first-base line that was fielded, and the runner coming from third was tagged out.
Boone got out of the jam when Miller struck out the next two batters on seven pitches.
“We had runners on again in the bottom of the sixth and couldn’t score,” Wagner said. “I’m more pleased with the way we battled tonight and gave ourselves more of a chance on offense.
“We’re not that far away, but we have a lot of new faces and a lot of new pieces.”
Wagner’s crew has lost three Big 7 games by a total of three runs. The Tribe has outscored its league opponents by a 16-13 margin.