Great athletes often leave a great impact on communities they touch and the people they meet.
Few athletes have left a greater impact on the community surrounding Patrick Henry High School than the late Judy Thomas.
A two-time VHSL Group AA state individual champion in the 80- and 110-yard hurdles, Thomas became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country in the late 1970s and went on to have an outstanding All-America career at the University of Kentucky.
While coaching at Louisville, Thomas was diagnosed with brain cancer and succumbed to the disease. Her memory is carried on today by those who knew her best and at Patrick Henry, where there is an annual track meet named in her honor.
"I always tell people that track and cross country are like an embodiment of life in trying to better yourself," former Patrick Henry coach Becky Selfe said. "That's what Judy was all about. She did come from nothing, but when she got on the track, everyone was equal."
FROM NOTHING TO STARDOM
To say that track and field was Thomas’ saving grace would be an understatement.
The second daughter among six children, the Thomas household was held up by her father, Kermit, and mother, Margie, who were tenant dairy farmers in Meadowview.
She often helped around the farm with chores but received no money in exchange for her hard work and no allowance.
"I took her home every evening from track practice and that's how we got to be so close," Selfe said. "Her parents weren't all that interested and I even took her on recruiting trips to Kentucky and some of these other places."
She had three younger sisters to look after and was often up before dawn and retired well after the sun went down.
When she went out for the track team upon entering high school, she never believed what she could become.
Selfe had taken the head track coach position at the same time Thomas entered the picture, and Selfe had never even been to a track meet before, but she believed in Thomas with all that she had.
PERFORMANCES TO REMEMBER
Thomas was not just a hurdling star. She had range in all of the sprinting events and was dependable in some of the field events.
Her high school personal bests include 14.1 seconds in the 110-yard hurdles, 11.2 in the 100-yard dash, 26.4 in the 220 and 18-4.75 in the long jump.
At the 1979 state outdoor meet, in addition to winning the 110 hurdles, she earned two more all-state honors.
She tied for fifth in the high jump (5-0) and was runner-up in the long jump (18-4.75). Both are still some of the area’s top marks.
The long jump was the area’s top mark for 15 years and is currently fourth best all-time. Her hurdles mark is still second-best all-time.
The 14.1 came at the Times News Relays in 1979, when she squared off with Unicoi County all-state athlete Robin Ingle and came out on top in still one of the most hotly contested races in meet history.
She did shine in the hurdles, though, becoming the second-best athlete in the state behind Gar-Field star and future 1984 Olympic gold medalist Benita (Fitzgerald) Mosley. She only trailed Mosley in the state for the best mark by three-tenths of a second.
Thomas had Olympic talent and the work ethic to go with it. In the summer of her junior year, Thomas went to the Atlanta Track Classic as a relatively unknown athlete and shocked everyone in attendance by taking down Mosley in a head-to-head matchup, finishing in an electrifying 14.2 seconds.
"That was a very exciting meet and I think that's when I realized how good she could actually be," Selfe said. "We would travel to all these big meets in Knoxville with the team, but when we started going to these national meets, I think she was quite taken with it, being a poor farm girls from Meadowview."
That time ranked third among high schoolers in the country in 1978. Three weeks later, she went to try out for the U.S. Junior Olympic team, but she found out just two weeks prior to the meet that the hurdles were run on the international height of 33 inches.
The hurdles that she was used to gliding over were three inches shorter. Thomas did not make the final, but she had a whole year to prepare.
Unfortunately, Thomas was unable to make the finals in the AAU Junior Olympics in 1979 and did not earn a spot on the Junior Olympic team.
CAREER IN LEXINGTON
When she signed with Kentucky, Thomas was under the tutelage of Ralph Mann, who was the silver medalist (400 hurdles) in the 1972 Olympics for the United States.
“He’s developed two other international hurdlers and having him work with Judy should definitely enhance her chances of making the Olympics someday,” Selfe said in a 1979 Times News article.
While running for the Wildcats, Thomas had modest success in the hurdles, consistently being ranked inside the top 10, but she could never find her way to the NCAA finals in an individual event.
Thomas did set the school record at Kentucky in both the outdoor 100-meter hurdles (13.90) and indoor 60-meter hurdles (8.63).
Both have since been broken amidst the hurdling dynasty that UK has had through the years, including current world record holder Kendra Harrison.
She did, however, garner one All-America honor in 1983 as a member of the 3,200-meter indoor relay team that finished fifth (9:01.60).
Mosley’s career took off though at Tennessee, earning All-America honors 15 times — including eight national championships.
"I can remember taking her up to Lexington and helping her move in that she didn't know what a fraternity or a sorority was," Selfe said. "those are the kinds of things that you just don't think about. I think she did fit in very well at Kentucky and when you're a part of a team like in track, they're always going to be encouraging and that's what she needed."
LASTING LEGACY
Thomas began a modest coaching career before she was diagnosed with brain cancer. She passed away in 1995 at the age of 34.
Unfortunately, her father suffered the same fate a few years earlier.
"I can remember that we were out on a run early one fall morning and she complained of a headache," Selfe said. "Later on, she got pulled over for a DUI, but she had never drank anything in her life. So, they went to an eye doctor and they found the tumor on her brain that was the size of a grapefruit at that point.
"It wasn't but about two months after that she passed away."
Thomas is still regarded as one of the best hurdlers to ever come out of Southwest Virginia and had one of the brightest futures in terms of guiding younger generations to replicate or even exceed her own greatness.
“Mrs. Selfe told me during my sophomore year I had the potential to earn a college athletic scholarship if I’d work hard and improve,” Thomas said in a 1979 Times News story by Bill Lane. “At first, I thought she was crazy, but I began to believe it. I thought school was terrible at the time. Then I decided if I could go to college for free, I’d better get on the ball.
“Pretty soon, I could tell a big difference in my grades.”
Thomas held the girls hurdles record at the Times News Relays for many years in an era when Southwest Virginia athletes competed in the meet by invitation only. When Thomas set the record, the meet was in its third year.