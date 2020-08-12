Quite a few athletes have for ages been considered part of the Dobyns-Bennett canon. In the mid-1940s, there were the Salley twins.
Indians football had a solid run under Ed Shockey and brothers Jay and David Salley — more commonly referred to as J.W. and D.W. — who starred as halfbacks and were lovingly known as the “Touchdown Twins.”
They both continued their football careers at Mississippi before returning to the area in different capacities. J.W. started a nearly three-decade-long coaching career at old Church Hill High and D.W. became a pastor in Knoxville.
PLAYING FOR THE TRIBE
The Salley brothers’ first couple of seasons did not go as well as D-B had become accustomed to less than a decade removed from its gridiron success under Lyle Rich and the great Bobby Cifers.
In fact, the Indians — not helped at all by their usual brutal schedule — totaled only 10 wins against eight losses and two ties in 1943 and 1944.
Not typical D-B numbers at all.
The 1945 squad, however, steamrolled competition all season on its way to a state championship. Led by the Salley brothers, a young Cecil Puckett, Cecil Maddox, Buck Anderson and Darrell Crawford, the Tribe rolled to a 10-0 record with big wins over a highly touted Bradley County team and old foe Knoxville High.
In the team’s first road game of the year against Bradley, the No. 1-ranked Indians won 6-0 thanks to Puckett’s score from 3 yards out less than two minutes into the contest.
Kingsport News Sports Editor Roy Elkins described game conditions as “perfect for a swimming match with mud ankle-deep and spots with water four inches deep.”
J.W. took over punting duties from Puckett and arguably went on to be the game’s MVP.
The Bears threatened to score four times in the second half, but the Tribe’s defensive line came up big each time. And when D-B had to punt, J.W. continually pinned Bradley deep in its own territory.
Against Knoxville, it was D.W.’s turn to be the hero.
Before an estimated crowd of more than 10,000 at the fairly new J. Fred Johnson Stadium, D-B kept its perfect record intact with a hard-fought 20-13 victory over the Trojans.
D.W. threw a touchdown pass to Maddox to open the Indians’ scoring. He also tried to get the ball to Puckett for a score on an option play about three minutes later but fumbled.
Thanks to Maddox’s quick reaction, D-B recovered the ball and actually gained yardage on the play. On the ensuing play, Anderson scored from 10 yards out on a hook and lateral.
In the four years the Salley brothers played, D-B never lost to Science Hill on the gridiron.
They also were members of the basketball team and all-state athletes in track.
HOTTY TODDY GOSH ALMIGHTY
The Class of 1947 was a big haul for the Ole Miss football team, especially out of Kingsport.
Puckett, the Salley twins, Kyle Shipley and Clyde Groseclose on the same day all decided to attend the school in Oxford.
Legendary Rebels coach Johnny Vaught was entering his first season at the helm of a program that traditionally had struggled. But he led Ole miss to a 9-2 record and a Southeastern Conference championship, the first in school history.
Some time passed before both Salley brothers saw action on the field, but they made the varsity in 1950 and graduated.
CHURCH HILL ICON
J.W. helmed Church Hill’s gridiron club from 1955 to 1979 and compiled a record of 153-97-3, including going 4-3 in bowls.
The wishbone triple option was J.W.’s signature offense in his 24 years of coaching.
Just two years into his tenure in Church Hill, Salley put together an unbeaten 1956 season, finishing 11-0 after a 27-6 Kingsport Exchange Bowl win over Lynn View.
The Panthers’ winning streak reached 16 and extended deep into the next season before coming to an end at 23.
The team was the first unbeaten squad in the school’s history. Leading the way were All-Rotherwood Conference backs Jim Day and Bill Lyons, who were first and third in the league in scoring.
J.W.’s coaching heyday came in the early 1960s.
In a highly anticipated 1960 Exchange Bowl matchup with No. 3-ranked Bradley County, the Panthers prevailed 19-6 thanks to all-state running back Phil Branson and partner in crime Bill Cassidy. The duo ran all over the heavily favored Bears in a game that most experts at the time expected to be a total mismatch. Branson and Cassidy piled up 228 yards and 15 first downs between them.
In a 1962 Exchange Bowl game against Science Hill and eventual 1966 Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, the Panthers fell just short, 28-21.
Church Hill made the playoffs in 1978 and met Johnson County in the first round, romping to a 27-0 road victory. But in the next round, unbeaten Maryville stomped the Panthers 27-6.
In J.W.’s final season, during a halftime ceremony in a game against Sullivan Central, hundreds of his former players came out to honor him. Escorted onto the field with his wife, Betty, J.W. was presented with a brand-new 1980 Chrysler LeBaron.
“It’s been a privilege to coach every one of these boys and I’ll never forget any of you,” he told the crowd on hand.
SALLEY BROTHERS LEGACY
The “Touchdown Twins” left an indelible impression on the communities they lived in and the people they encountered.
Both men have since passed, but J.W. was around long enough to have the field at what is now Church Hill Middle School named after him in 2009.
In 1980, when Volunteer High School opened, J.W. became the first principal of the middle school and later retired in 1988.