JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s infielders made the tough plays look routine Monday in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA baseball tournament.
The combination of second baseman A.J. Motte, shortstop Jack Torbett and third baseman Jaxon Diamond came through with multiple defensive highlights in a 7-1 victory over Tennessee High at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Hilltoppers advanced to Wednesday’s title game and earned a berth in next week’s Region 1-AAA playoffs.
The Hilltoppers (26-9), had 11 hits and used stellar defense and aggressive pitching to limit the Vikings (22-10) to just four hits.
Motte went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. But it was in the field where his highlight-reel diving catch ended any hope of a Tennessee High rally in the final inning.
“Jack and I made a couple of diving plays today,” Motte said. “Coach talked to our pitchers to throw strikes and attack the zone. Everybody is on their toes. Everybody wants the ball and we’re going to get the ball.”
Conner Hyatt was 2-for-4 and scored twice and Torbett also went 2-for-4. But it was his stellar play at short that helped keep the Vikings in check.
“We’re telling our pitchers to just throw it down the middle, let them hit it and trust your defense,” Torbett said. “Coach says he believes we have the best defense in the state right now. Then the bats get going and we have plenty of backup.”
Science Hill scored three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Hyatt’s RBI double.
Tennessee High struck back with a home run by Gregory Harris to start the third inning. However, the Hilltoppers answered in the bottom half with a RBI single by Nate Conner to score Motte.
Gavin Briggs hit a two- run single up the middle in the sixth and Torbett’s RBI double completed the scoring.
Science Hill starter Evan King went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits before giving way to Dustin Eatmon, who retired the next four batters. Caleb McBride closed it out in the seventh.
“Our kids are playing outstanding defense and our pitchers are trusting them, letting them make plays,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “I was really proud of King. He had a couple of shaky relief outings where his arm wasn’t feeling good. We rested him 10 days and I thought he had his best stuff since early in the season. Of course, Dustin and Caleb slammed the door to get those last seven outs.”
After giving up the three runs in the first, Tennessee High’s Braden Wilhoit settled in and made it to the fifth before reliever Payne Ladd gave up three hits over the two innings. C.J. Henley went 2-for-2, including a double, to lead the Vikings offensively.
The Vikings will play in an elimination game Tuesday in the losers’ bracket final when they host Daniel Boone, a 4-3 winner over Dobyns-Bennett.
Science Hill will await the winner of that contest in the championship game with a Thursday game scheduled if necessary.