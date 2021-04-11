KINGSPORT — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Down 88 points going into the Sunday’s boys portion of the Northeast Tennessee regional swimming and diving championships, Science Hill needed a comeback in the worst of ways.
The Hilltoppers got it and much more at the HMG Competition Pool, their boys copping their 15th title in the past 16 years plus Science Hill’s 16th consecutive combined team championship.
The boys tallied 603 points that combined with the girls’ tally of 513 from Saturday made for a grand total of 1,116 points for Science Hill.
“We talked about being a team, not boys and girls separate, but a combined team,” Hilltoppers coach Chris Coraggio said. “The girls did so well yesterday because we were supposed to lose by more than 20.
“The guys took the challenge and met it head on.”
Even though Coraggio will say it was a team effort, sophomore standout Matthew Potter had a superb day, breaking the meet record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.38. He eclipsed the mark set by Science Hill’s Evan Cather in 2015. In the 100 breaststroke, Potter took another individual win with a time of 59.37.
Potter also anchored the record-breaking 400 freestyle relay (3:16.69), topping the 3:16.90 Science Hill recorded with Daniel Chang competing.
“Matthew did a great job and he’s been working hard all year,” Coraggio said. “He had an individual record and part of the record in the relay. Dustin and Luke came in big sports for us. Luke had struggled for a couple of years with his backstroke and he ended up winning the event.”
The ’Toppers also got big wins from Jonah Cathelyn (200 free, 1:49.37), Luke Barnes (100 backstroke, 55.22) and Dustin Niebauer (200 IM; 1:58.45).
“Our guys wanted to show everyone that we are defending champions and you have to beat us to get it,” Coraggio said.
Dobyns-Bennett went into the day with a slight advantage, but it was not enough to hold off its rival. The Tribe finished second in the standings in both the boys (487) and combined (1,020) competitions.
Johnathan Lai was a double-event winner, taking home victories in the 50 freestyle (22.03) and 100 butterfly (51.93).
What hurt the Indians in the end was the lack of two big scorers and losing all three relay events, which were worth double points.
Volunteer’s boys had a solid day, finishing third with 173 points, and they pushed the Falcons’ combined finish to 321 points.
“The biggest problem that I’ve had is right now where the season was delayed and we’re conflicting with spring sports,” Volunteer coach Jim Whalen said. “I’ve got the goalie on the soccer team, tennis players and others. The last two weeks, our training has been terrible. We had a bunch of kids swim the fastest they ever have today and it was so awesome.
“To bring that third-place trophy home is something that I’m tickled to death with.”
Up next for the local swimmers will be the state meet, which will be done at four separate locations this year because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Northeast section will be held April 24-25 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.