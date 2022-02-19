KINGSPORT — Fifteen days ago, Science Hill barely seemed to belong in the same classification with Dobyns-Bennett.

On Saturday night, Science Hill’s Jamar Livingston turned in one of the best performances in recent district championship history to aid the Hilltoppers’ 38-point turnaround.

The Hilltoppers made a stunning comeback at the end of regulation before earning a 52-49 overtime victory over the top-seeded Indians in the title game of the District 1-4A boys basketball tournament at the Buck Van Huss Dome.

Science Hill won behind a deliberate attack, spending the vast majority of its offensive- possession time 25 feet from the basket.

The game plan worked — perhaps not to perfection, but certainly to a victory.

“You don’t win games, especially big games, without good players,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip, whose team lost 82-47 to D-B on Feb. 4. “We’ve got some good players and they stepped up.

“Tonight we had to go a different direction than we’ve been doing all year. The kids made the sacrifice. We talked about being selfless, and it couldn’t be about anything but us just trying to compete and win a ballgame. I thought our kids did a masterful job. I’m so proud they didn’t buck the game plan.

“D-B got up, but our kids didn’t fold.”

Science Hill (29-4) won for the 20th time in its past 21 games.

With the score tied, the Indians (25-6) missed a pair of 1-and-1 free-throw attempts in the final seconds of regulation and had some costly turnovers down the stretch.

Coach Chris Poore said his team didn’t get it done late in the game.

“We had a seven-point lead and they couldn’t hold the ball anymore,” Poore said. “They had to attack and we didn’t have very good help rotation, and we did a poor job of keeping them off the rim. Then offensively we didn’t take care of the ball and make free throws. Those are the exact things that lose big games and championship games. We had weathered the storm and had the ball in our hands where we needed it, and we didn’t make very good decisions.”

Jonavan Gillespie got a good look from 3-point range at the overtime buzzer, but the ball drew front iron and fell off.

“We executed well and got a look at it, and it didn’t fall in,” Poore said. “Jonavan was very capable of making that shot, and that’s who we wanted to shoot.”

Both teams will be at home in the Region 1-4A quarterfinals this coming Saturday.

MR. LIVINGSTON

Livingston led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He was named the tournament MVP.

“We just stayed in the system,” Livingston said. “Coach Cutlip gave us the game plan. And we were just dogs, really. No one believed in us. No one believed we were going to win this. We came back and we worked.”

And that 38-point turnaround from earlier this month? “We weren’t worried about that. That was in the past. This is now,” Livingston said.

THE ROAD TO OVERTIME

Science Hill’s slow-ball attack led to a 20-17 halftime advantage for the Hilltoppers.

After spending about five minutes in the locker room during the break, the Indians came back out and took a few warmup shots — then started the second half with a 7-0 run.

Science Hill stayed within shouting distance, but the game seemed to turn when D-B’s Brady Stump buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter for a 32-27 Tribe lead.

In the fourth quarter, D-B held a 46-39 lead with two minutes to go but didn’t score again in regulation while Science Hill put up seven points to tie the game.

Livingston scored 13 of his team’s 19 fourth-quarter points before missing a potential game-winning 28-footer at the buzzer.

IN THE EXTRA PERIOD

Michaeus Rowe’s bucket put Science Hill ahead, D-B missed on its second possession and the Hilltoppers drained away most of the extra four minutes.

Rowe wound up on the free-throw line with 28 seconds remaining, and he calmly sank both tries with a full timeout in between.

Jonavan Gillespie crushed a 3 with 18.8 seconds left to pull D-B within 50-49.

Antonio Sydnor had just one bucket all night, but it was a big one. The Hilltoppers broke the Indians’ press and Sydnor got an impressive cross-court feed from teammate Dalvin Mathes. Sydnor made the layup for the final margin of victory.

THE LEADERS

Rowe finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists despite missing a sizable chunk of the game because of foul trouble.

Keynan Cutlip added nine points and five assists to Science Hill’s cause.

Gillespie and Stump each finished with 14 points. Malachi Hale had 10 points and six rebounds.

Poore said the missed free throws at the end can become learning experiences.

“We had two of the best free-throw shooters in the state on the line in Carter Metz and Jack Browder,” Poore said. “That’s who you want on the line, and I know they’re going to make the next one. We just have to look ahead, learn from that, and be ready when you get that chance again.”