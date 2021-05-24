Spring is winding down, but there’s still time for a fling.
Spring Fling, the TSSAA’s annual five-sport state championship chase, will take place for the 27th time — once again scattered across Murfreesboro. The main action gets underway Tuesday and runs through Friday. It’s the first such event since 2019 following the pandemic-related cancellation of last year’s tournaments.
Among the Northeast Tennessee teams in the hunt are Science Hill and University High in baseball and Daniel Boone in softball. Multiple competitors will also battle in tennis and track.
BASEBALL
Science Hill vs. Brighton
Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Siegel
Science Hill got a favorable bracket because anything opposite Farragut is a good draw.
But while Brighton’s record of 24-14 won’t strike fear in the Hilltoppers’ hearts, its résumé includes wins over Bartlett (3-2 in the regional semifinals) and Houston (4-1 in the sectional). Those perennial powers had combined for 13 state appearances and two championships over the past 18 years.
Also, the Cardinals handed three losses to state tournament entrant Hardin County.
Memphis signee Logan Rushing will likely be on the mound for the Cardinals. He threw 98 pitches while racking up 13 strikeouts and allowing just four hits in last week’s win over Houston that put Brighton in the state tournament for the first time in school history.
The Hilltoppers (30-9) can counter with Cole Torbett, Gavin Briggs or Evan King.
As for hitting, Science Hill has averaged six runs in six postseason games. Brighton has averaged seven runs over nine postseason games.
Also in Science Hill’s four-team bracket are Siegel (37-8) and Beech (28-10). Farragut, McMinn County, Hardin County and Clarksville make up the lower bracket.
Summertown vs. University High
Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Riverdale
Ranked No. 2 in the state, the Eagles (28-8) figure to be an obstacle for the Bucs.
However, UH (22-13) comes to the table having recently defeated top-ranked North Greene. Both teams are among the state’s best in scoring: Summertown ranks sixth (9.8 runs per game) and UH 15th (8.9).
This is the 14th state appearance for the Eagles — who have two state titles (2009, 1992) — and their ninth in the past 15 years.
Summertown’s 3-2 win over Loretto in the Region 6-A final was a big reason the Eagles are in Murfreesboro. Loretto had to go on the road against East Robertson in the sectional and got shut down by major league draft hopeful Peyton Smith, who threw a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in the 3-1 win.
UH figures to see Summertown ace Grant Burleson, who needed only 71 pitches to fire a perfect game in Friday’s 9-0 sectional win over Richland. Burleson also hit a two-run homer, and Drake Blackwood added a grand slam in the victory.
Also in UH’s bracket are Lake County and East Robertson. In the upper bracket are Moore County, South Pittsburg, North Greene and South Fulton.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone vs. Summit
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. at Starplex
An uncomfortable bracket situation has the Lady Trailblazers playing two games Wednesday, regardless of whether they win the first one.
Summit comes in at 23-7, having played only 30 games while the Lady Trailblazers (35-11) have lined up 46 times.
The Lady Spartans had to fight, scratch and claw their way to their first state tournament appearance, needing 10 innings to set aside Springfield in the sectional. Elena Escobar went the distance, allowing just three hits with 12 strikeouts in the 2-1 win. Escobar has an ERA of 0.72.
Holding Boone down will be quite a challenge. The Lady Trailblazers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and have reached double digits in each of their last three games.
Slugger Maci Masters has 19 home runs, four short of the single-season state record.
TEAM TENNIS
Science Hill’s boys and girls are in the mix for team titles, both teams facing Collierville in the semifinals Tuesday.
The boys play at 4 p.m. Murfreesboro Central meets Ravenwood in the other semifinal.
Science Hill girls play at 2 p.m. The other contest matches Cookeville and Franklin.