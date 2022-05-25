HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team finally has its first opponent for the Southeastern Conference tournament, though inclement weather in the area left the start time for the game still a bit up in the air.

The No. 1-seeded Vols (49-7) will take on eighth-seeded Vanderbilt on Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Commodores (36-19) advanced with a 3-1 win over Mississippi (32-22) late Tuesday night. The game didn’t end until nearly 2 a.m. Wednesday because of weather delays on Day 1 of the event.

The top four seeds received byes to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

ABOUT THE VOLS

Tennessee leads the nation in three categories: home runs (137), ERA (2.37) and WHIP (0.95). SEC coach of the year Tony Vitello’s team also tops the league in another three: batting average (.310), runs per game (9.4) and hits (598).

The Vols haven’t won the SEC Tournament title since 1995. They were runners-up last year after falling to Arkansas 7-2.

OTHER TUESDAY GAMES

Freshman Ben Hess struck out seven straight batters in relief after a two-hour rain delay, and No. 11-seeded Alabama opened the SEC Tournament with a 5-3 upset win over No. 6 seed Georgia (35-21).

Hess (3-1) took over for Crimson Tide ace Garrett McMillan after the rain delay and struck out a season-high 10 in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Dylan Ray earned his seventh save after striking out two in the ninth.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

The teams combined for 28 strikeouts to break the tournament record for a nine-inning game. Every batter in the Bulldogs' lineup struck out at least once.

The Crimson Tide (33-26) advanced to face No. 3 seed Arkansas (30-25).

Colby Halter drove in Ty Evans with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give No. 7 seed Florida a 2-1 win over 10th-seeded South Carolina.

Brandon Smoat got the start and didn't surrender a hit to the Gamecocks (27-28) until there was one out in the seventh inning. Josiah Sightler singled to break up the no-hitter.

The Gators (36-20) moved on to a matchup with second-seeded Texas A&M (35-17).

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Fifth-seeded Auburn (37-18) and 12th-seeded Kentucky (30-24) are set to play at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Thirty minutes following the completion of that game, Alabama and Arkansas face off.

Florida and Texas A&M are to take the field at 5:30 p.m., followed by the UT vs. Vanderbilt game 30 minutes after the conclusion of that contest.

All the games are being shown on SEC Network.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video