HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team finally has its first opponent for the Southeastern Conference tournament, though inclement weather in the area left the start time for the game still a bit up in the air.
The No. 1-seeded Vols (49-7) will take on eighth-seeded Vanderbilt on Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
The Commodores (36-19) advanced with a 3-1 win over Mississippi (32-22) late Tuesday night. The game didn’t end until nearly 2 a.m. Wednesday because of weather delays on Day 1 of the event.
The top four seeds received byes to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
ABOUT THE VOLS
Tennessee leads the nation in three categories: home runs (137), ERA (2.37) and WHIP (0.95). SEC coach of the year Tony Vitello’s team also tops the league in another three: batting average (.310), runs per game (9.4) and hits (598).
The Vols haven’t won the SEC Tournament title since 1995. They were runners-up last year after falling to Arkansas 7-2.
OTHER TUESDAY GAMES
Freshman Ben Hess struck out seven straight batters in relief after a two-hour rain delay, and No. 11-seeded Alabama opened the SEC Tournament with a 5-3 upset win over No. 6 seed Georgia (35-21).
Hess (3-1) took over for Crimson Tide ace Garrett McMillan after the rain delay and struck out a season-high 10 in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Dylan Ray earned his seventh save after striking out two in the ninth.
The teams combined for 28 strikeouts to break the tournament record for a nine-inning game. Every batter in the Bulldogs' lineup struck out at least once.
The Crimson Tide (33-26) advanced to face No. 3 seed Arkansas (30-25).
Colby Halter drove in Ty Evans with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give No. 7 seed Florida a 2-1 win over 10th-seeded South Carolina.
Brandon Smoat got the start and didn't surrender a hit to the Gamecocks (27-28) until there was one out in the seventh inning. Josiah Sightler singled to break up the no-hitter.
The Gators (36-20) moved on to a matchup with second-seeded Texas A&M (35-17).
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Fifth-seeded Auburn (37-18) and 12th-seeded Kentucky (30-24) are set to play at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Thirty minutes following the completion of that game, Alabama and Arkansas face off.
Florida and Texas A&M are to take the field at 5:30 p.m., followed by the UT vs. Vanderbilt game 30 minutes after the conclusion of that contest.
All the games are being shown on SEC Network.