EMORY — Rye Cove has had its share of good volleyball teams over the years, but Region 1D has been the virtual property of Patrick Henry for a while now.
The Lady Rebels, winners of the past three Region 1D championships, embarked on a possible fourth straight on Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Rye Cove in tournament quarterfinal play on their home floor.
Top-seeded Patrick Henry (26-2) will be back at home for a semifinal match on Thursday evening against Eastside, which ousted Grundy in their quarterfinal.
Anything less than another Region 1D championship might be unacceptable for the Lady Rebels, the VHSL small-school state champions in 2018.
“It would be very disappointing,” fifth-year Patrick Henry boss Pam Newberry said.
LADY REBELS IN COMMAND
The outcome was rarely in doubt, with Patrick Henry in control all night behind the commanding net play of Avery Maiden, a 6-foot junior who produced 21 kills, generally delivering a dagger whenever the Lady Eagles threatened.
For instance, after Rye Cove trimmed an 18-7 deficit to 20-15 in the opening set, Maiden blasted a laser to the floor and then served out the game.
“I do believe, yes,” Rye Cove coach Britney Salyer said, recognizing Maiden’s dominance. “I just told our blockers to focus on her and get a touch on the ball. ...
“She was hitting it so fast there that we were hardly able to see a few of ’em,” Salyer added.
Maiden scored across the board as well, joining Zoe Miller with a team-high seven digs and also manufacturing four aces.
Logan Newberry turned in a nice 31-assist, five-ace performance.
“That first set we lost focus and we made way too many unforced errors in a row,” Coach Newberry said, “but they buckled down and pulled it back in.”
RYE COVE BATTLES
Rye Cove, which won a first-round play-in game Monday on the road against Twin Valley, had no answer for Maiden and company, but the Lady Eagles did compete.
Madeline Love had a team-high three kills for Rye Cove, which also got 10 digs and three aces from Laken Sharpe in addition to eight assists from Eva Roach.
“Patrick Henry is a solid team that has a lot of hard-working girls and they play volleyball all year around and they’ve got a lot of dedication,” Salyer said. “I just wanted to go into the night with an open mind and to give it our best shot and to know that we left everything out there on the court and not have any regrets.
“The girls kept working and made the games more respectable at the end of the game than maybe it could’ve been. I’m very proud of our team tonight.”