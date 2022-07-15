KINGSPORT — The anticipation has been building for weeks, and will finally reach its climax Saturday when the 32nd Ballad Health Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race gets underway on the streets of the Model City.
Crazy 8s helps kick off the 41st Fun Fest, and the race has a special flair this year, playing host to the USATF Men’s 8K Road Championship presented by Toyota.
It is the first time a USATF championship race has been held in the Tri-Cities since 1994, when the now-defunct Eastman 10K played host.
The gun for the 8K will go off at 8:58 p.m. with all of the pre-race festivities beginning roughly a half-hour before the start.
The state champion Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team will serve as the torchbearers. The Indians won the TSSAA Class 4A title earlier this year, the program’s first since 1945.
The crazy day of events will kick off with the Little 8s Youth Field Day inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium at 6 p.m. The age group races will feature events for youth from toddlers to 12 years old with distances from 100-600 yards beginning at 6:58 p.m. The Special 8s races will also return this year.
The Almost Crazy 3K, which is a certified course for state records, will go off at 7:58 p.m.
In the men’s national championship race, there is prize money to the first 10 across the line and the winner will receive a check for $5,000. There is also a prize purse for the women as well as the top local male and female finisher.
The American record bonus of $10,008 will come into play if someone beats Alberto Salazar’s mark of 22:04 set in 1981.
PACKET PICKUP AND EXPO
The Healthy Lifestyles Expo will be in the Civic Auditorium as it was last year, a short walk away from the starting line.
The expo will last from noon to 8 p.m. and will be taking race-day registration until closing.
THE COURSE
The race will start in front of Martin Dentistry on Fort Henry Drive and end inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium, as it has since 2006. Everything in between will be the same as the 2019 course.
The first loop will wrap around Borden Park, while the second loop will have long stretches along Swannanoa Avenue and Sherwood Drive before going back toward the stadium.
The event, which has had three different courses over the years, has seen a multitude of spectacular races, including Peter Githuka’s then-world record run of 22:03 in 1996.
The current world best is by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto, who split 21:11 en route to 10K in 2020 in Valencia, Spain.
The course received rave reviews in 2019 and in 2021 for the removal of the long hill up Fort Henry just after the halfway point.
Runners who complete both the 8K and Almost Crazy 3K will receive a “Totally Crazy” medal.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Though most of the running world will be focusing on the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend, the national championship field boasts some of the best distance runners this country has to offer.
Crazy 8s is the seventh stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit.
While the 2022 racing season is only half way over, Olympian Leonard Korir is off to a solid start, having earned two national titles this season at the half marathon and 25K distances, upping his career total to 12.
He will be joined by a longtime rival on the starting line in Shadrack Kipchirchir.
Kipchirchir won the USATF cross country title back in January and seeks his seventh national title.
Conner Mantz and Emmanuel Bor enter Saturday with recent success and big aspirations. Mantz placed fourth in the 5,000 meters at the outdoor championships last month while Bor was fifth.
Lopez Lomong also seeks to build on his strong season, placing sixth in the 10,000 championships on the track.
Sam Chelanga makes his return to the Model City after a couple of previous appearances and a strong season so far.
Pick: Conner Mantz
Reasoning: Yes, Korir and Kipchirchir have been hard to beat on the circuit this season, but Mantz has something to prove — and he’s hungry.
His most recent 10K on the track was not the best, but he came back about a month later and ran the 5K, nearly running a personal best in hot weather. If the race goes out conservative, it does not play into Mantz’s hands as he is not one of the better kickers in the field.
The pace will have to be honest and quick early if anyone is to go after Salazar’s record, which is a blistering 4:26 per mile.
Look out for Lomong as well. The veteran runner has put a lot of miles on his legs through the years, but has been the model of consistency.