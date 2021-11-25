ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton beat Greeneville in a great win that will be remembered for ... well, it depends.
“Last week doesn’t matter if we don’t take care of business this week,” said Cyclones coach Shawn Witten, whose team hosts Upperman on Friday night in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs at Citizens Bank Stadium. “With the way they have approached this game, I think our guys understand that.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Two-time defending state champion Elizabethton (11-1) is riding a 10-game winning streak and has won 41 of its past 42 games. Upperman (12-1) has won nine straight.
It’s the inaugural meeting between these schools, which are 223 miles apart. This is Upperman’s first season in Class 4A football.
WHAT UPPERMAN DOES
The Bees don’t fly, at least not often. They do, however, like to run.
Over the past three games, Upperman has attempted only 24 passes while running the ball 132 times. In the quarterfinal win over Red Bank, the Bees rushed 62 times for 425 yards.
“They just run it a lot,” Witten said. “Red Bank never really stopped them running the ball in the quarterfinals.”
The Cyclones have done well against the run this season, most recently in controlling one of the state’s best backs in the quarterfinal win over top-ranked Greeneville.
“Playing teams like Greeneville, Anderson County, Rhea County and Daniel Boone plays to our advantage in getting ready for a team that tries to run it a lot,” Witten said.
Sophomore Jaxon Rollins is the Bees’ leading rusher with 1,114 yards on the season. He has 25 touchdowns overall.
Also piling up numbers out of the backfield have been junior running back Terrance Dedmon and senior quarterback Ty Dutchess. Dedmon has 979 yards with five scores and Dutchess has rushed for 818 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Dutchess has thrown for 1,057 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions.
Dutchess suffered an early injury in the 42-28 quarterfinal win over Red Bank and did not return. Sophomore Jonathon Rushing took over and led his team to the win.
Daniel Metzger is the team’s leading receiver with 523 yards and six scores.
DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING
Upperman relies on speed and athleticism to make plays.
“They are a very tough team,” Witten said. “They play rough and physical. You can tell they play with a chip on their shoulder.”
Jyron McClellan, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, has a team-best 91 tackles, including 12½ for loss and 10 sacks. Rollins has 87 tackles with 8½ for loss.
The Bees have allowed 14 points or fewer in every game except two. They surrendered 19 to Fayetteville and 28 to Red Bank.
The Cyclones have allowed 15 points or fewer in every game except two. They gave up 42 to Greeneville in the first meeting but held the Greene Devils to seven in the quarterfinal rematch. Rhea County scored 21 against Elizabethton.
BEING AT HOME
Elizabethton is playing for the second time at home in its past three state semifinal games.
“For us it couldn’t have worked out better,” Witten said. “It feels like we’ve traveled so much this year. It feels good to be at home. It’s a huge advantage to be at home at this time of year.”
And the Cyclones have tons of postseason experience.
“We’ve played in a lot of big games,” Witten said. “We’ve played in a lot of situations where there has been a lot of pressure.
“And a lot of guys have gotten better through this year. Nate Stephens, Dalton Mitchell, Mason Ball and Eli Williams are some of the guys who have played their best ball over the last couple of weeks.”
CYCLONES BY THE NUMBERS
Quarterback Bryson Rollins leads the Cyclones with 1,519 yards passing and 1,315 rushing. He has thrown for 21 scores and rushed for 19.
Cade Russell has 912 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns. Receiver Jake Roberts has 911 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns and 20 total.
Despite missing three games because of injury, Blake Stewart has a team-high 65 tackles. Trenton Taylor has 64 tackles, seven for loss, and Drew Turner is tops on the team with eight tackles for loss.